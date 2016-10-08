UI researcher recognized for her 'bold ideas'

Photo by: Provided Cecilia Leal, assistant professor in materials science at the University of Illinois.

URBANA — University of Illinois researcher Cecilia Leal had to look twice at her computer screen when she opened the email announcing she was one of the country's best young scientists.

The Portugal-born engineering professor was one of 48 winners of the 2016 National Institutes of Health Director's New Innovator Award, which recognizes "bold ideas from some of the nation's most promising early-career scientists."

The awards were announced this week, but Leal got the unofficial word about a month ago.

"When I got the notification, I think I was staring at the computer for a good five minutes in disbelief," Leal said.

"I was very surprised. I've written many grants and applied to many awards. Let's just say things didn't come easy for me, and I had to work hard."

The award supports young investigators who have proposed "exceptionally creative" research ideas that have the potential for big impact in biomedical or behavioral science.

Leal, an assistant professor in materials science and engineering, will receive $1.5 million toward her research over the next five years.

Her research focuses on nanomaterials used in medicine, made up of tiny nanoparticles (a sheet of paper is 100,000 nanometers thick).

They're used to deliver drugs that target cancer cells or other diseases in the body but don't harm healthy tissue.

Leal studies the properties of those nanomaterials, to try to improve their success.

Scientists have already determined that they need to be a particular size to work well, and that shape matters, too, she said.

"If you use a nanoparticle that is spherical versus one that is like a tube, it behaves differently," she said. "Our cells are very clever at selecting what they let in."

Leal's research examines whether the particle structure of the nanomaterials makes a difference.

"What we are trying to discover is if the way we organize these materials that build the nanoparticle structure can have an effect on their ability to deliver drugs to cells," she said.

The drug could be a pill to swallow or something injected through an IV, she said.

Her preliminary data, published in 2015, suggests that particles arranged in a grid, or "sponge" pattern, are more effective than those arranged in layers, like an onion.

She studied with a professor at the University of California-Santa Barbara as a postdoctoral researcher before joining the UI faculty in 2012.

"It's easy to be creative when you have such a supportive environment," she said.

Leal, who grew up in Portugal, had a curious mind from an early age.

"I think was 4 or 5 when I asked my grandmother why the sky was blue and she couldn't tell me," she said. "So I had to somehow ask until someone explained it in a way that I accepted."

She was a good student in school and was attracted by the challenges of science.

She studied chemical engineering in Portugal and then went to graduate school in Sweden, studying physical chemistry under a professor who was head of the Nobel Committee for chemistry.

"He was a very important guy in Sweden, even though no one would ever tell, because he was the most humble person you can ever meet," she said. "He was very smart."

Each year, she and the other students would look for clues as to who that year's Nobel winner might be.

"We were always around him to see if he would leak some information," she said.

At the time, she was studying structural transformations in DNA, and he piqued her interest in the properties of materials and their effect on biology.

After earning her Ph.D., she received a Swedish government fellowship to study "anywhere I wanted," and she chose the lab in Santa Barbara where they were doing similar work.

"I knew at that time I wanted a career in science," she said, and "in terms of research, the U.S. is really the leader."

Leal also received an NSF career award earlier this year and holds grants from the Office of Naval Research and American Chemical Society.

She is using her new award to recruit more graduate students, possibly some postdoctoral researchers.

"I will be able to do a lot more sophisticated experiments that would otherwise be too expensive or I just didn't have people to do it, but now I can," she said.

She is married to a UI physics professor, Thomas Faulkner, and they have two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 10-month old boy.

"They keep me busy," she said.

Will they be researchers like their parents? "Of course I would love that they be scientists, but most important is that they are happy in what they do and they have meaning."