Area history, Oct. 9, 2016

Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, six carloads of University of Illinois football boosters left Champaign this morning at various times to advertise Saturday's Illinois game against Colgate. Every town and city within a 50-mile radius of Champaign will be covered. Among those making the trip was Congressman William B. McKinley.

In 1966, the Fighting Ilini, bending but never bowing to Ohio State, came alive in the fourth quarter for a 10-9 win over the visiting Buckeyes before 51,069 fans. It marked the first Illini triumph over Buckeye Coach Woody Hayes in Memorial Stadium and only the third in the 16 seasons he has directed the Ohio juggernaut.

In 2001, Champaign teachers must now follow specific guidelines before showing movies that could be deemed inappropriate in class. The school board voted 6-1, with Scott Anderson voting no, to approve a video policy addressing concerns about movies rated R or PG-13.