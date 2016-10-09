The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Oct. 9, 2016

Just in time for presidential debate No. 2 (8 tonight from St. Louis' Washington U), here's Part 3 of our election season series asking authorities on 10 topics what one question they'd love to ask Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

On the Syrian refugee crisis

ALEX VAN DOREN

Co-founder, Champaign non-profit Three Spinners, whose mission is to help refugees resettled in the U.S.

Q:Give me your tir ed, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

'The New Colossus,' engraved on the Statue of Liberty, welcomes those who seek refuge from political and religious tyranny and oppression. If we as a country continue our minimal involvement in the Syrian refugee crisis, either accepting a very small percentage of the population of displaced persons — half of whom are children — who are seeking asylum or none at all, will we not then have to take down this poem? With what words will we rebrand this nation if we have not lived up to its foundational ideals?

Why that? "The refugee crisis is of the utmost importance for several reasons, the first of which being that our humanity compels us, or should compel us, to intervene when human lives are in danger.

"This country was built by immigrants fleeing persecution and will only continue to be strengthened by accepting different cultures, traditions, religions and languages, which will in turn strengthen our moral fabric. The scale of this crisis is global and we cannot continue to allow a select handful of countries to shoulder the economic and social responsibilities of resettling millions of displaced persons.

"We have been called to live up to the promise that immigrants first met when they landed at Ellis Island and saw for the first time the Statue of Liberty, and we must rise to the occasion."

On the middle class

ELIZA FORSYTHE

MIT-educated assistant professor, UI School of Labor and Employment Relations

Q: What do you think is the mo st important policy for expanding the middle class in the United States?

Why that? "A recent Census Bureau report showed that incomes rose robustly in 2015, but there are still substantially fewer middle-class jobs available now than there were in the 1970s. While the president doesn't have direct control over economic policy, his or her agenda sets the tone for how we as a nation deal with this problem.

"We have a number of policies already in place to address poverty and inequality. The minimum wage, the earned income tax credit and the graduated income tax all contribute to reducing income inequality and lifting families out of poverty. However, these programs have less of an impact on middle income workers, whose earnings have not kept pace with the increasing costs of life.

"Possible steps include worker protections like overtime laws, or addressing the costs that eat up a large part of Americans' budgets, like child care, health care and higher education."

On education

BETSY ALDERMAN

Centennial High math teacher named state's Outstanding Early Career Educator for 2017

Q: Who was your most pos itively influential teacher, and what can you do to guarantee today's teachers have the time, support and freedom to be like that?

Why that? "I haven't been teaching very long, but I am familiar with hearing a lot about the ever-increasing workload of teachers outside of the classroom and sometimes loss of autonomy in the classroom. I know that teachers want to be masters of their craft, but many things outside of their control can get in the way of spending time expressing creativity in planning for the classroom.

"As a Golden Apple Scholar, I believe that all children deserve excellent teachers, and I know teachers desire to be transformed throughout their professional practices to serve and meet the needs of all children."

On the minimum wage

GUS WOOD

Officer-at-large, UI Graduate Employees' Organization

Q: According to Pew Research Center, the $7.2 5 federal minimum wage in 21 states results in $15,080 a year before taxes for a single-person household if that person works 40 hours every week, 52 weeks a year. The average cost of living for a single adult with no children in the U.S. is a little over $28,000 a year.

As some states raise their minimum wage rates, businesses are allowed to counter by reducing the amount of hours minimum-wage workers are allowed to work. As a result, skyrocketing cost of living in many cities and the very possibility of a traumatic event make it practically impossible for minimum-wage workers to ever escape poverty.

Why is the U.S. political economy structured in such a way to position most workers at such an inescapable and debt-driven disadvantage and why would you want to further this inequality without directly transforming this system through a cataclysmic policy like a living wage system, which has been extremely successful in other industrialized western nations?

Why that? "Despite the propaganda distortions of the political parties and media that are so wrapped up in their own bipartisanship in the conservative/liberal binary, the reality of all data available is one of the social crises plaguing the United States: a political economy that continues to inflict damage on the working classes in the form of mass poverty, stagnant incomes, increased low-wage exploitation and the unbridgeable gulf between a tiny minority of the rich and super-rich and the working population."

On how the criminal justice system treats African-Americans

VIOLET HARRIS

30-year professor, UI College of Education

Q: In what ways might you adopt a restorative j ustice approach in order to help individuals develop deeper knowledge about race relations and a greater understanding of the ways in which adversarial race relations affect decisions within the criminal justice system that result in mercy and understanding for some and punishment for others?

Why that? "We are, one may argue, in a historic period that compares to the 'nadir of American race relations,' as described by historian Rayford Logan. Perhaps not to the same extent; but, there are echoes of that era now.

"That period was the post-Reconstruction era, when the gains made by blacks attained with the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, access to public schooling, the courts and other benefits of citizenship were being eradicated. For example, consider how the disproportionate sentencing in local, state and federal courts impacts black and brown communities.

"A president can provide the moral foundation for the nation's citizens to address these issues."

On the U.S.-Mexico border

GILBERTO ROSAS

UI Professor's 'Barrio Libre' named top book for 2012-14 by Association of Latina and Latino Anthropologists

Q: At a moment when undocumented Mexic an immigration to the United States has diminished, do either of you foresee a major recalibration of border security practices?

Why that? "Over the past 30 years, the U.S.-Mexico border has repeatedly been cast as a site of invasion and related hysterias, involving figures ranging from Reagan-era revolutionaries to unauthorized immigrants, to drug traffickers and, recently, 'rapists.'

"Such heated rhetoric has led to a ramping up of the border patrol, the adoption of drones and other military technology, pressures to build a wall, mass deportation and incarceration of immigrants, and the loss of life of thousands of would-be undocumented immigrants, who in trying to avoid capture in the border region die miserably in the extreme climate of the deserts of the border region."

On small businesses

RICK HOUCHENS

General manager, Chief/Bauer Service Experts, named 2007's Champaign County Chamber Small Business of the Year

Q: I agree, we need to increase the minimu m wage. What off-setting tax credits would you give so that raising the retail price would not be needed?

Why that? "My point is this: Increase in cost only increases the sale price. However, if there is increased value to the customer, it's justified.

"What if we had a tax credit to all businesses that comes from university- and community college-certified programs that increase the customer satisfaction rate? True happy customer experience training. Would you be in favor of that?"

On tax reforms

GEORGE PENNACCHI

Bailey Memorial Chair of Money, Banking and Finance, UI College of Business

Q: Regulators pressure banks to be bet ter-capitalized in order to weather financial stress, yet corporate tax policies encourage banks to be fragile by using less capital and more debt. What tax reforms would you favor to create a more stable and efficient financial system?

Why that? "Corporate tax policies have recently been blamed for why U.S. corporations are reincorporating in foreign countries and why they keep cash in overseas subsidiaries rather than investing it at home. A less-publicized but equally important problem is that current tax policy encourages financial institutions to use too much debt and not enough capital, thereby increasing the chance they will fail and receive a bailout from taxpayers.

"Tax policy should reward financial institutions that operate in a safe and sound manner, not discourage them from doing so."

On college affordability

DEAN MEYER

Founder, Illini for Bernie Sanders

Q: What is your vision of the relationship betwe en America's future economic prosperity and a truly affordable college education, and how would you prioritize these intertwined issues accordingly?

Why that? "In the globalized economy of the 21st century, where manufacturing jobs have been virtually erased, there is only one way to achieve national affluence — a well-educated and well-trained populace. The rest of the western society clearly recognizes this reality.

"In Germany, America's most comparable world power, college tuition is free. In Finland, domestic students are even paid to attend higher education.

"This is not a radical proposal. Tuition-free legislation would cost us $70 billion annually. While this may seem like a steep price to pay, it is much more feasible than it may appear. Proposals like the 'Robin Hood tax' would place a mere 0.5 percent tax on Wall Street trading and generate hundreds of billions of dollars annually. By comparison, the Iraq War cost taxpayers $1.7 trillion, the equivalent of 25 years of free education. This issue is not a matter of being fiscally conservative; it's a matter of priorities."

On the war on drugs

PEGGY JOHNSON

Vermilion County Coroner

Q: What program would you implem ent to fend off the terrible consequences of the addiction to heroin?

Why that? "Heroin overdoses are continuing to be on the rise and it's become a national epidemic. As coroner of my county, I have first-hand experience of the devastation it's had on families and loved ones."