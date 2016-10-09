Champaign Q&As: 13th Congressional District

Rodney Davis

Republican, Taylorville

1. What makes you a better representative for the 13th Congressional District than your opponent?

I have a proven record of advocating for policies important to the 13th District. I've helped craft and pass a five-year Farm Bill, a multi-year water resource bill, and the first long-term highway bill in nearly a decade. These bills are critical to creating jobs in the 13th District. I've listened to the concerns of constituents in my district and took an idea from a veteran and turned it into law. My bill, the Hire More Heroes Act, which makes a change to Obamacare to encourage businesses to hire more of our nation's veterans, received unanimous support on the House floor and was signed into law last July.

As a member of the House Administration Committee, I was proud to lead a bipartisan review and overhaul of regulations governing how members spend their office allowances. This review produced significant changes to ensure members of Congress are good stewards of taxpayer dollars. These reforms will create even greater transparency and accountability — making Congress more transparent than any other branch of government.

I've also been an independent voice for the 13th District. In fact, I've been rated by National Journal as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. I vote and advocate for particular policies because I feel they are in the best interest of the people I was sent to Congress to represent; not because it has a Republican or Democrat sponsor.

Some examples are: I fought to include better enforcement provisions for trade with other countries because steelworkers in my district are being hurt by illegal trade practices by China; I supported a Farm Bill that some of my Republican colleagues voted against because it spent too much money despite the fact that it cut $23 billion in spending; I support more trade with Cuba as a way of freeing the Cuban people from the Castro regime; I support states' rights when it comes to medical marijuana and have voted to ensure VA policies reflect that; I support Vice President Biden's 'cancer moonshot' and have advocated for increased spending for pediatric cancer; I was also asked to serve on President Obama's community college advisory panel; etc.

Additionally, I have a record of helping my constituents break through red tape when they need help with a federal agency. Being responsive to my constituents is an important part of my job and it's one my office takes very seriously. For example, we've helped many veterans get the care they need at the VA, seniors navigate the Social Security office, and families trying to finalize overseas adoptions.

2. What do you think Congress should do about the so-called "Obamacare" program: leave it in place as is, repeal it, make some revisions or repeal it and make wholesale changes? Please be as specific as possible.

I do not support the Affordable Care Act and have voted several times to repeal this law because, as we have seen, it creates burdensome and costly regulations for individuals and small businesses. In fact, I authored one of the few bills to roll back the ACA that was actually signed into law. The Hire More Heroes Act not only provides relief for many small businesses struggling to comply with Obamacare, but it also encourages businesses to hire more of our nation's veterans. The Hire More Heroes Act received unanimous support on the House floor and was signed into law last year.

However, I don't think the work ends with repeal, which is why I have always advocated for both repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. As the husband of a colon cancer survivor, I understand the importance of access to quality, affordable care. Replacement legislation must focus on reducing costs while increasing access. We need solutions that actually reduce the rising cost of health care without limiting choices for families and individuals. It must also include protections that prevent insurance companies from discriminating against individuals with pre-existing conditions and allowing young adults to stay on their parents' insurance.

3. Are there any additional gun laws or changes to existing gun laws that you would support to reduce the number of murders and mass shootings in the United States?

I believe criminals by definition do not care if they break the law and therefore, further restricting law-abiding citizens' 2nd Amendment right will do nothing to reduce crime.

However, I have supported increasing resources for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to ensure that criminal and mental health records are up to date so people who shouldn't have firearms don't.

Additionally, the House recently passed monumental legislation to change the way we treat mental illness in this country. Nearly every mass killing in this country that is not related to terrorism has been committed by a person who is mentally unstable and have reached a breaking point. This legislation (H.R. 2646), written by the only clinical psychologist serving in Congress, aims to help people suffering from mental illness before they reach the point of harming themselves or others by increasing coordination among 112 existing federal mental health programs and improve communication between providers, families, and patients.

I also support proposals like Senator John Cornyn and Rep. Lee Zeldin's bills, which would allow the government to delay a gun sale to a suspected terrorist for 72 hours (on Terrorist Watch List or suspected involvement in terrorist activity in the past five years), but require prosecutors to go to court to show probable cause to block the sale permanently. If an investigation uncovers evidence of terrorist activity or involvement, the government should be allowed to immediately go to court, block the sale, and arrest the terrorist. At the same time, due process protections should be put in place that allows law-abiding Americans who are wrongly put on a watch list to be removed.

4. Do you support any reforms to federal marijuana laws?

Yes, I've consistently voted to allow the VA to follow state law when it comes to prescribing medical marijuana. If a state allows medical marijuana, then VA doctors should be able to prescribe in accordance with state law.

5. What should be done to strengthen the future of the Medicare and Social Security programs?

I believe Social Security and Medicare are promises made to hard-working Americans — promises that must be kept. We need to get people back to work and paying into the program so our children and grandchildren have access to the same social safety nets. There are also changes we can make now to shore up these programs. The Bipartisan Budget Agreement of 2015, which I voted for, made some necessary changes to these programs to ensure these benefits are available for current and future recipients. We must continue to build on these reforms.

6. What are some of the things you believe need to be done to increase the number of jobs in the district?

While the economy has improved and jobless rates have declined, people continue to be underemployed. We must focus on helping our economy create the jobs that allow people to save for retirement, take vacations, and see a brighter future for their children and grandchildren. This is done by creating certainty within our regulatory environment and tax code. Overregulation from legislation like Obamacare has forced businesses and some of our universities cut hours, positions, and other benefits.

We also need to reform our tax code. Within my first 100 days in office, I voted for the only budget that will broaden the tax base, bring down rates, close loopholes and simplify the tax code for individuals, businesses and families. This plan was further detailed in Speaker Ryan's "Better Way" initiative which was announced earlier this year. With this plan, the middle class will be able to keep more of what they earn, keep more jobs in the U.S., and grow our economy.

Supporting transportation and infrastructure is also an important part of growing our economy. I was proud to be part of passing the first long-term highway bill in nearly a decade, which will provide Illinois and our local governments with five years of certainty so they can begin to repair our roads and bridges.

7. What can you as a congressman do to strengthen public higher education, and especially the public universities in the 13th District?

The 13th District is home to eight colleges and universities in the district so strengthening higher education has been a priority of mine since coming to Congress. I support reforming our higher education system to help lower administrative costs that have skyrocketed for many public universities in recent years and change our outdated rules allowing them to use new technology to lower costs for students.

Additionally, we need to make sure students can pay for college. This includes keeping the interest rates on student loans low and supporting Pell Grants. I I've also been working with Treasure Michael Frerichs to reform 529 College Savings Plans so more families can save for their children's futures. We need to make sure there's more transparency when students take out loans — they should know exactly how much they're going to owe and how much their monthly payments will be. I've voted to ensure students and parents have access to comprehensive financial counseling before they take out loans to pay for school.

Additionally, we need to deal with our rising student debt problem — which is now the second largest form of consumer debt. This kind of debt hampers economic growth because graduates put off buying homes or saving for retirement. I've introduced the Employer Participation in Student Loans Act, which encourages businesses to offer a tax-free benefit to their employee to help them pay down their student debt. This benefit is much like how employers can pay for an employee's continued education today.

8. What is the primary challenge facing agriculture in central Illinois, and are there things you as a congressman can do to help?

Uncertainty. A lack of commonsense and overregulation by the government has made it more difficult for farmers and agri-businesses to succeed. You never know when or what the next regulation coming will be. For example, that's why I continue to fight against regulations like the Waters of the U.S. rule that would give the EPA the ability to regulate farm ponds and ditches. It's because of unnecessary rules like this that I worked to include a provision in the 2014 Farm Bill to give farmers to give farmers a seat at the table when the EPA develops regulations that impact agriculture.

Last Congress passed a five-year Farm Bill providing greater certainty to farmers when it comes to crop insurance and regulatory reform and I look forward to building on these successes in the next bill as I continue to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.

9. The energy industry in central Illinois is in a period of enormous uncertainty. What can or should be done to balance economic and environmental concerns with the jobs of thousands of coal miners; nuclear plant employees and other in the energy industry? Which forms of energy should the federal government encourage through legislation and incentives?

The government needs to stop picking winners and losers within the energy industry because it leads to higher costs for consumers and job losses for Americans. I support an all-of-the-above approach to energy.

Fifty percent of our state's electricity is generated from nuclear power plants like the Clinton Power Plant which employs more than 4,000 people in central Illinois. I continue to urge our state leaders to pass legislation to ensure our nuclear plants remain operational.

Regulations coming out of this administration have devastated too many towns in Illinois and put too many miners out of work. I continue to fight against unnecessary regulations that put plants like the Abbott Power Plant at the University of Illinois at risk.

Investing in new energy sources is important but we can't afford jeopardize the sources we have now. When we do, middle class Americans lose jobs and pay more to heat their homes.

10. Do you support a path to citizenship for immigrants who are in the United States illegally?

I believe in a piecemeal approach to addressing our broken immigration system — one that begins with securing our borders. Increasing and improving our security measures along our borders will not only help prevent more people from entering this country illegally, but it will also help prevent drug trafficking and other violent crimes along our borders. On March 3, 2015, I supported a Department of Homeland Security funding bill that provides increased resources for border security and the E-verify system to combat the flow of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border.

In addition to border security, we must enforce the laws we already have. It's estimated that more than half of illegal immigrants came to our country legally but have overstayed their visas. I voted in favor of H.R. 3009, the Enforce the Law for Sanctuary Cities Act, because it would punish sanctuary cities who choose to ignore our immigration laws by restricting federal grants used by law enforcement.

Reforming our immigration system is a complicated process that will take time. Unfortunately, I believe the president has made this process more difficult by ignoring the people and sidestepping Congress to issue unconstitutional executive orders that are now tied up in the courts.

Mark Wicklund

Democrat, Decatur

1. What makes you a better representative for the 13th Congressional District than your opponent?

I am a candidate of the people. I know firsthand the struggles our residents face on a daily basis. My time on the Macon County Board has taught me to be financially responsible with taxpayer dollars. Being with Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation for seven years, I have seen the increase in the number of people needing a hand up.

2. What do you think Congress should do about the so-called "Obamacare" program: leave it in place as is, repeal it, make some revisions or repeal it and make wholesale changes? Please be as specific as possible.

The Affordable Care Act needs to be strengthened with a public option and the costs need to be distributed evenly so the middle class is not carrying the burden. We need to remove the middle men that have greatly increased the cost of health care while holding up health care that people need.

3. Are there any additional gun laws or changes to existing gun laws that you would support to reduce the number of murders and mass shootings in the United States?

We need to close the big gun show loopholes, and better monitor those with mental illness and those who are on a watch list. We also need a better background check without creating a large database that can be used against law-abiding citizens.

4. Do you support any reforms to federal marijuana laws?

The current laws discriminate against low-income individuals, who can serve a longer sentence than someone who commits murder. It is time to regulate and tax marijuana like alcohol and tobacco.

5. What should be done to strengthen the future of the Medicare and Social Security programs?

Medicare and Social Security need to be preserved. First we need to stop the bleeding of money from these programs like others and repay what has been stripped. Then we need to raise the cap and look at increasing the tax rate slowly from 6.2 percent to around 7.5 percent over the next 10 years.

6. What are some of the things you believe can be done to increase the number of jobs in the 13th District, or do you think this is essentially a state issue?

First off we need to stop creating new trade agreements that continue to decimate the middle class, and go over the ones that are in place. We also need a strong jobs and infrastructure bill that will not only make our communities stronger but safer. The return on the investment will benefit all communities.

7. What can you as a congressman do to strengthen public higher education, and especially the public universities in the 13th District?

First and foremost, we need to make sure public education is getting the tax dollars that are being paid by the taxpayers. Just because one lives in a community that has a lower tax base does not mean they should suffer. Public universities need to look at reducing the large payouts to administrators who have been terminated.

8. What is the primary challenge facing agriculture in central Illinois, and are there things you as a congressman can do to help?

We need trade bills that focus primarily on agriculture that will allow farmers to gain access to new markets. Also needed is a federal budget that will assist farmers with the EPA and FDA requirements that need to be addressed, and tax reform that holds big business farms on the same playing field as small family farms.

9. The energy industry in central Illinois is in a period of enormous uncertainty. What can or should be done to balance economic and environmental concerns with the jobs of thousands of coal miners, nuclear plant employees and others in the energy industry? Which forms of energy should the federal government encourage through legislation and incentives?

We need to make the playing field even for all sources of energy, with an emphasis on green renewable and protecting those plants that have invested in cleaner carbon emissions and protecting the environment from coal ash with proper storage.

10. Do you support a path to citizenship for immigrants who are in the United States illegally?

Being an immigrant nation that we are we need to protect those that want to come here and be a vital part of our great country, while fixing the visa program so it is fair to those coming here to get a better education or a job. We should not make a family suffer that has come here by separating them. At the same time if they are involved in criminal activate they should be held accountable.