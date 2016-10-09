Don Follis: Comparing presidential race to another 'campaign'

A young pastor pondering the complexity of helping parishioners think about the presidential race playfully proposed giving me a million dollars if I could I make a case for each of the presidential candidates.

"People are confused," he said.

As I considered that conversation, I came across a new book by Leslie Leyland Fields, a woman whose family has been fishing for salmon in Alaska for almost 40 years.

In her book "Crossing the Waters: Following Jesus through the Storms, the Fish, the Doubt and the Seas" (NavPress, 2016), Fields considers Jesus' move into the public arena at age 30. To understand his three-year ministry — she calls it his "campaign" — she hiked solo around the Sea of Galilee to the village sites where Jesus spent much of his public ministry.

As Fields thought about Jesus' public life, she realized that for a campaign to achieve its objective, campaigners go door-to-door, from villages to cities reaching out to all who will listen to their good news message. Their goal is to sway minds and win votes.

Fields came to believe that Jesus was a lousy campaigner. For starters, Jesus never hired a political strategist. Everyone knows it takes expertise to gain power and position. Every king and all political leaders throughout history had advisers. Apparently Jesus did not.

Nor did Jesus surround himself with people who really understood him. In fact Jesus chose political outcasts, including a revolutionary and tax collector who colluded with the Roman occupied government to collect exorbitant taxes from his own Jewish people.

Then add several uneducated fishermen, none of whom were religiously or politically wise or connected. Collectively these unschooled men lowered Jesus' credibility. All 12 disciples repeatedly struggled with fully understanding who Jesus was and what he had come to do.

For his headquarters, Jesus chose a backwater corner of the country held in low regard by the urban educated people of Jerusalem. Jesus did go to Jerusalem but most of his ministry and healing took place out in the boonies.

Then there were his speeches. No one could seem to understand them, including those who knew him best. Sometimes Jesus spoke clearly, such as the time he gave the Sermon on the Mount. But much of the time Jesus spoke in parables. Even his 12 disciples frequently pulled him aside to ask him what a particular parable meant. Sometimes Jesus used metaphors that confused and even repulsed his followers: "Unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you."

In his speeches Jesus often predicted failure, saying the gate is narrow and few find it. When he told his associates of his own impending death, they were baffled. One said, "This never will happen to you."

Jesus often demanded far more than people could give. He asked people to leave their jobs and their families for him. He asked the rich to give up their wealth. Indeed, he asked most everyone to turn their whole life over to his cause.

And who did Jesus attract to his campaign? Well, mostly the powerless and those who lived on the wrong side of the tracks. He alienated and threatened the entire political and religious systems of his day.

His own family members tried to stop him and once conceded to the skeptical religious leaders, "Yes, he is out of his mind." When Jesus stopped by Nazareth, his hometown, most people who had known him for decades agreed with his family members' assessment. Jesus only reply: "A prophet is not without honor except in his own town, among his relatives and in his own home."

Then there was Roman occupied Palestine, people's most pressing issue. How did Jesus respond? He practically ignored it altogether, especially if people hinted in the least that he might rise up as the leader of a strong, independent nation.

When he once miraculously fed thousands, immediately people wanted to crown him their king. Jesus instantly fled. No way did he want that designation.

Finally, Jesus allowed his enemies to execute him. Unlike any other candidate in history, Jesus could have prevented his own death. But he chose to submit to the authorities, ending his "race" crucified on a cross. And yet, he was clear on how it would end. "No one takes my life from me. I give it of my own accord."

Jesus "campaign" confused and disappointed lots of people. He didn't win the popular vote. He was after hearts, not votes. In fact Jesus was crowned king when he was crucified. The Roman governor Pilate made sure of it, affixing a sign to Jesus' cross written in Aramaic, Latin and Greek: "Jesus of Nazareth, the King of the Jews."

This current presidential campaign will pass. It will be what it will be. Is this, as the pundits say, the most important election of our lives? Of course it is, just like every single day when we wake up breathing.

So yes, rejoice. "This is the day the Lord has made." Rejoice as you also remember Jesus' words: "My kingdom is not of this world. ... My kingdom is of another place."

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.