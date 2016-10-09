Tom Kacich: We're lucky to have a contest with civility

Photo by: Tom Kacich/The News-Gazette Rivals in the 52nd Senate District race [dash] state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and his Republican challenger, Urbana Alderman Mike Madigan [dash] shake hands before Wednesday's forum in Champaign.

For weeks I've rued that the 52nd Senate District race between state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and his Republican challenger, Urbana Alderman Mike Madigan, wasn't attracting the money, attention and political juice that some other legislative races have.

I take it back. We're fortunate to have the quiet, civil, generally issues-driven race we have, particularly when you see what's going on elsewhere in Illinois.

Thanks to Rich Miller's Capitol Fax website (capitolfax.com), readers around the state can see a lot of the ugly, vitriolic and misleading garbage being spewed in mailers, TV ads and phone blasts from the political consulting industry. In one House district in Chicago, more than $2 million already has been spent by the two sides.

Candidates are accused of supporting child sex predators because they had given money to a state legislator who later was discovered to have trafficked in child pornography and who may have abused a 6-year-old girl. In southern Illinois, a veteran Democratic lawmaker is running an attack ad that goes after his opponent for supporting bipartisan criminal justice reforms.

"In southern Illinois, we value the safety of our neighbors, friends and families," begins an ad for Rep. John Bradley of Marion. "So why would anyone want to weaken penalties for dangerous criminals? Dave Severin's biggest supporter wants to let 25 percent of the state's prisoners loose into our communities."

The "supporter" cited in the ad is Gov. Bruce Rauner. But Rauner is hardly alone, among Republicans or Democrats, for wanting to reduce the number of Illinois prison inmates.

None of that trash has spread to the 52nd District, which covers Champaign and Vermilion counties, and Madigan and Bennett say it won't.

"We have no intention of doing anything like that," Madigan said. "This has never been personal. I think he's a nice guy. We just have a strong difference of opinion on issues and about who ought to be running the state."

The negative campaigning "keeps a lot of good people out," said Madigan, who before he became a restaurant owner and Urbana City Council member worked for the Senate Republican staff in Springfield.

"I am glad that stuff isn't happening here. There's way too much of it," he said.

Bennett agreed.

"We're not doing any negative ads. We're not doing anything like that," he said. "You won't be embarrassed by our side, and I wouldn't expect it from Mike either. That was the one thing we agreed on. We all have to live here after this election is over.

"We just see the role of government differently, I think, and the way to get out of these problems in the state."

Bennett called Madigan "a good guy" and said he's glad the campaign hasn't devolved into "some of the silly, personal stuff you see in other races."

Rietz campaign contributions

A letter writer to The News-Gazette last week said that Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz's campaign had received $10,000 from a carpenter's union in Chicago.

Not even close.

Rietz's campaign got $1,000 from the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters on July 19.

That was the largest contribution to the Democrat's campaign in the last quarter (July 1 to Sept. 30), and it's one of the largest she has received in her 12-year-long political career. But it's hardly out of the ordinary.

Ironically, Rietz's opponent, George Vargas, has received more significant contributions (both in-kind and direct) from donors. But there's nothing wrong with that, nor with Rietz's contributions.

Her most recent quarterly report, filed Friday, lists $5,350 in itemized contributions and $3,976 in non-itemized donations for a total of $9,326. She also had $1,560 in in-kind contributions, such as food purchases for a July fundraiser she had with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Her contributions were offset by $2,391 in expenditures. She had $9,848 on hand on Sept. 30.

Over her political career, Rietz has collected 113 itemized contributions totaling $42,315, according to the State Board of Elections.

Vargas had not filed a quarterly report as of Friday. On June 30, he reported $4,581 on hand.

Chamber endorsements

Champaign County's Business Empowered Political Action Committee, a subsidiary of the county Chamber of Commerce, has endorsed five local candidates — four Republicans and one Democrat — in the Nov. 8 election.

Winning the business group's backing are Mike Madigan for the 52nd Senate District seat, Mark Shelden for county recorder, John Farney for county auditor and Jon Rector, who is running for a full term in County Board District 5.

Rietz got the group's nod for state's attorney.

Madigan got $1,000 from the PAC, while the others each got $500.

"The Business Empowered PAC's goal is to support and endorse business-friendly candidates running for state or local office and the PAC board of directors believes they have accomplished that goal for the upcoming election. Each of the candidates who have been endorsed will be strong advocates for the business community and will serve Champaign County well," said Garret Hill, a spokesman for the group.

The endorsed candidates, the group said, were selected based on a candidate survey and personal interview with the Business Empowered PAC board. Specifically, the board selected candidates that will be good stewards of taxpayer dollars; advocates for the local business community and will help foster an economy that allows local businesses to be successful.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.