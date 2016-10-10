Area history, Oct. 10, 2016

Today is Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the Harry Smith domicile at 54 E. Columbia Ave. was given the attention of police last night and as a result Smith, four other men and three women were arrested. Police found a quantity of beer. Smith was charged with keeping a disorderly house. The other men were charged with being patrons of the place and the women were arrested as inmates.

In 1966, a proposed new revenue article of the Illinois Constitution would kill the goose the lays the "golden egg" for Monticello and Piatt County. It would eliminate the present corporate franchise tax and capital stock tax. It is the capital stock tax, collected from Illinois Power Co. and General Telephone Co. of Illinois, that puts Piatt County in the enviable position of having the lowest property tax rates in Illinois. Both Illinois Power and General Telephone maintain their homes offices in Monticello, even though their major administrative headquarters are in Decatur and Bloomington, respectively.

In 2001, the search for a permanent superintendent for Champaign schools, to replace Mike Cain who stepped down earlier this year, will begin Thursday when a committee meets to interview three firms seeking to conduct the search. All three finalists are national firms.