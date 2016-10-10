Cubs on TV: It'll get easier

Soon, you won't have to fiddle with the remote to find the Cubs chasing history on TV.

After weekend detour to down-on-the-dial MLB Network, Joe Maddon's lovable losers will be shown on either Fox or Fox Sports 1 as long as they keep playing.

Why were the Cubs on MLB Network on Saturday? Simple. To add to the cable channel's appeal.

"MLB Network has two playoff games," said University of Illinois alum Ed Sherman, a longtime sports media reporter for the Chicago Tribune. "They are obviously trying to grow that channel."

MLB Network wasn't available in every cable household during the season. But there was a free preview during the playoffs on most cable systems.

"They said it was available in 90 million homes," Sherman said. "There are people who didn't realize that."

The Cubs are plenty popular with baseball's TV partners, which will mean lots of prime-time games on the way.

Without a World Series title since 1908, the Cubs story compares to the long title drought for the Boston Red Sox.

"This is even bigger," Sherman said.