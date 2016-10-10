Driver injured in crash

CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash Monday in rural Champaign.

According to a state police report, Macey Rilea, 25, of Champaign was driving a 2010 grey Ford and was stopped at the intersection of North Staley Road and U.S. 150 at 5:13 p.m. Monday.

Rilea turned west onto U.S. 150 into the path of an eastbound 2011 white Jeep driven by Kacee Raymond, 23, of Mahomet.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Riley was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injures. Riley was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop/yield intersection.

No injuries were reported by Kacee Raymond and two passengers, an unidentified child and Richard Raymond, 39, of Mahomet.

