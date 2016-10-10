Green Day to play SFC
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day will play State Farm Center on March 28.
The Grammy-winning rockers announced their 2017 Revolution Radio North American Tour today, tickets for which go on sale Friday.
Champaign marks the band's only stop in Illinois during a tour that kicks off March 1 in Phoenix.
Green Day, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, has won five Grammy Awards.
