Update: missing Longview man found

Photo by: Provided Daniel Eddy, 75, of Longview was last seen about 4 p.m. Monday after an outpatient procedure at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

New 11:22 p.m.:



Urbana police said shortly after 10 p.m. Monday that Eddy was found in the 1100 block of west Church Street in Champaign.



**



Original story:



URBANA — Urbana police are looking for a 75-year-old Longview man missing from Carle Foundation Hospital.

According to a police report, the man had been discharged from Carle following an outpatient procedure that used some anesthesia.

A family member went to get the car to pick him up. When the man did not appear after 30 minutes, the family member went back inside the hospital and discovered he was gone.

Hospital staff said they thought the patient had already left with the family member.

A surveillance video showed the patient exiting the emergency department doors on the west side of the building at 3:56 p.m. Monday.

Police identified the missing man as Daniel O. Eddy of Longview. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray/reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black faded jeans, dark-colored loafers, yellow hospital socks and a hospital bracelet.

He is also diabetic and may be disoriented.

If you see him, call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, going online to 373tips.com or texting “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).