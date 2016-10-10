Women take center stage during Hindu holiday of Navaratri

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Padma Venkatasubbu poses with a deepalaskshmi, or lamp goddess, that she made in front of the display she created for the Hindu holiday of Navaratri at her son's home Tuesday in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — To mark a Hindu holiday that celebrates women, it's common to decorate a house with elaborate dolls of goddesses and sometimes ordinary people as well.

The festival is called Navaratri — in Sanskrit, "nava" is nine and "ratri" is nights — and on the 10th day, there's celebration of victory, said Subhalakshmi (Subha) Kumar.

Her mother-in-law, Padma Venkatasubbu, is visiting from India and created the display, from her vast collection back home.

"She made it all except for a few small items from Hobby Lobby," said Subha, who gave her mother-in-law "the real estate I could afford to," filling the living room.

Oil lamps light the space, and incense fills it with scents.

"The holiday is a celebration of nine nights wherein different aspects of the universal female are celebrated," Subha said.

The festival also includes inviting women of the community to venerate them with food, music, dance and the arts — she teaches children how to dance.

The household is from different parts of southern India. Nanju Venkatasubbu met Subha at the University of Illinois; he's an engineer at Caterpillar and she is a postdoctoral research associate in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the university.

The main goddess and largest figure is Gauri, whose aspects include the nurturing (fertility, love and devotion) and the empowering (strength, courage and creativity), she said.

"Every god and goddess is paired up," Nanju said, "making concepts anthropomorphic."

Subha said the 10th day, Tuesday, is called Vijayadasmi, the vanquishing of a demon called Mahishasura by the warrior goddess Durga.

"He got cocky while asking for a boon that only a woman could kill him, imagining no woman powerful enough to kill him. Durga was amalgamated from all the strengths of the male trinity with the single purpose of destroying him and his underestimation of what women could accomplish," Subha said.

There are three kinds of doll set-ups, she added.

Tiny set-ups include a fall music concert by Indian classical musicians or classical Indian dancers.

"The wooden royal couple with the cow are traditionally presented to a new bride and groom at their wedding to symbolize their future prosperity," she said.

Lamp goddesses, or deepalakshmis, are draped in traditional saris and bejeweled to symbolize the prosperity and light women create.

There are mythological stories, too, of Shiva, Vishnu and their two children, Ganesha and Narada.

On a note American kids can easily respond to, there's also a "Barbie pool party scene" to illustrate a story about Lord Krishna when he was a young boy.

Modern themes include a souk, a Middle Eastern market inspired by a family trip to Dubai.

And Padma also celebrates the couple's home life with a prosperous American ranch home.

"It has a son, a mother-in law and a daughter-in-law overlooking a beautiful ranch with farm animals, a pick-up truck, a Ferrari, a train at the edge of the ranch with the engine driver Freddie and a lake with an old Japanese man fishing," she said, among other things.