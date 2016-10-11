Alcohol still on tap for most State Farm Center concerts

CHAMPAIGN — Everything from the sound system that pipes the music to the dressing rooms where bands get changed will be different when State Farm Center reopens as a concert venue this month after a two-plus-year hiatus.

But $170 million worth of renovations later, one popular feature will remain in place when Dierks Bentley (Oct. 27) and Green Day (March 28) take the new-look stage.

Beer and wine will be for sale at those shows, and any other that cater to an older audience, State Farm Center Director Kevin Ullestad said.

"We're taking a look at the demographics," Ullestad said Monday. "For some of the younger shows that are going to attract a high school and young college crowd, we want to be real careful with that.

"If it's not a dominantly over-21, we're not doing it."

That likely means no alcohol for hip-hop shows catering to a younger audience. But for country, classic-rock and shows like the one announced Monday featuring Green Day, a 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — drinking will be allowed.

"That'll be an older demo. I don't see that being an issue," Ullestad said. "They're an American punk band that's been around a long time. The students will still be into it, for sure, but it'll be an older demo for sure."

For concerts that might attract an equal mix of old and young, Ullestad said the option to have a restricted drinking policy could be implemented.

"We could do a restricted-access area and have it limited to one of the clubs," he said.

When negotiating with artists to play the venue, alcohol sales for fans isn't a talking point, Ullestad.

Accommodating the artists' needs, though, is.

"We want to make sure the tour guests are getting the same options — better options with the renovations now — that they're having at other facilities," Ullestad said. "It's a customer-service approach in that regard."

Last season at Illinois basketball games, beer and wine was sold in club areas of the arena for folks who had tickets to those areas. A 16-ounce beer cost $7 and beers at concerts will be similarly priced.

"We're on the light end (of pricing) when it comes to what other facilities are charging," Ullestad said.