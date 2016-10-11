Area history, Oct. 11, 2016

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Champaign City Engineer Lohmann suggested last night that several of the older pavements in the city could be made "practically as good as new" by turning the bricks, re-laying them on a concrete cushion and putting in a grout filling. He explained this could only be done on streets where the pavement is laid on a sand cushion. Springfield Avenue was cited as a street that is in poor condition and one where the proposed solution could be tried.

In 1966, a large group of residents just outside the Champaign city limits, in the Garden Hills subdivision, plans to go to the governor to push for traffic control signs. Their petition requests 25 mph speed limit signs throughout the area and "stop signs and other proper traffic controls and signals."

In 2001, three-year contract extensions for Champaign County co-administrators Deb Busey and Denny Inman will be considered at Tuesday's county board meeting. If approved, each will make $78,000 starting Dec. 1, then $81,000 the following year and $83,000 in the third year of the contract. They currently make about $63,000.