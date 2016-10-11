Carriage Center chaos

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Traffic moves through the traffic circle on Carriage Center Court, in front of the Harvest Market on Monday Oct. 10, 2016. Traffic congestion has increased on the the small street since the new grocery store opened last week.

CHAMPAIGN — With the grand opening of the anticipated new Harvest Market store in an already active part of south Champaign comes an even higher volume of traffic.

On Monday morning, the lot in front of the new grocery store was the filled, with lines of cars backed up at the entrances and exits, making vacant parking spots rare.

But even once the excitement of the grand-opening dies down, congestion along South Neil Street and Carriage Center Court likely won't cease anytime soon, according to the city of Champaign.

Because the Illinois Department of Transportation has control over right-of-ways along Neil Street, the city could not install a traffic light to moderate traffic heading into the Carriage Center Court, the city-owned road that leads into the strip mall, which among other businesses, now includes the new Harvest Market health food store, owned by County Market.

The city designed a yield round-about for that intersection, with the intention of slowing down traffic in that area to prevent accidents, in lieu of installing a stop sign or traffic lights, according to Champaign's Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight.

"It's honestly working pretty well in that regard, making sure there are no accidents, or at least minimal accidents in that area," he said, explaining traffic may seem more compact right now because of the "much-anticipated" grand opening of the new grocery store. "I wouldn't expect anything else at this point. ... We want people to be excited. If there wasn't traffic, businesses wouldn't be succeeding out there."

Shoppers are content dealing with the delays for now, too.

"It's partly just because it's a brand new store and people are anxious to get in there," said Savoy resident Amy Meron, who visited the store for the first time Monday, and said she'll definitely return because of the dairy and cheese selection, as well as the affordable prices.

And when pulling up to the new store, Jacquelin Sinclair said she noticed the traffic off of Neil Street, so she decided to pull in to the lot from the south, off of Devonshire Drive and she didn't run into anything. She said she'll probably stick to taking that route, as this store will likely become the most convenient grocery shopping spot for her family.

"I thought it was really nice and fresh looking, it's got that upscale design that reminds me of Whole Foods. I like the fact that there's a restaurant in there and we're looking forward to some of the other things they're planning to bring in," she said.