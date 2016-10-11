Carriage Center chaos
CHAMPAIGN — With the grand opening of the anticipated new Harvest Market store in an already active part of south Champaign comes an even higher volume of traffic.
On Monday morning, the lot in front of the new grocery store was the filled, with lines of cars backed up at the entrances and exits, making vacant parking spots rare.
But even once the excitement of the grand-opening dies down, congestion along South Neil Street and Carriage Center Court likely won't cease anytime soon, according to the city of Champaign.
Because the Illinois Department of Transportation has control over right-of-ways along Neil Street, the city could not install a traffic light to moderate traffic heading into the Carriage Center Court, the city-owned road that leads into the strip mall, which among other businesses, now includes the new Harvest Market health food store, owned by County Market.
The city designed a yield round-about for that intersection, with the intention of slowing down traffic in that area to prevent accidents, in lieu of installing a stop sign or traffic lights, according to Champaign's Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight.
"It's honestly working pretty well in that regard, making sure there are no accidents, or at least minimal accidents in that area," he said, explaining traffic may seem more compact right now because of the "much-anticipated" grand opening of the new grocery store. "I wouldn't expect anything else at this point. ... We want people to be excited. If there wasn't traffic, businesses wouldn't be succeeding out there."
Shoppers are content dealing with the delays for now, too.
"It's partly just because it's a brand new store and people are anxious to get in there," said Savoy resident Amy Meron, who visited the store for the first time Monday, and said she'll definitely return because of the dairy and cheese selection, as well as the affordable prices.
And when pulling up to the new store, Jacquelin Sinclair said she noticed the traffic off of Neil Street, so she decided to pull in to the lot from the south, off of Devonshire Drive and she didn't run into anything. She said she'll probably stick to taking that route, as this store will likely become the most convenient grocery shopping spot for her family.
"I thought it was really nice and fresh looking, it's got that upscale design that reminds me of Whole Foods. I like the fact that there's a restaurant in there and we're looking forward to some of the other things they're planning to bring in," she said.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.