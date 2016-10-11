Community leader passes away

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Steve Shoemaker talks about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Tuesday at his home south of Urbana.

Steve Shoemaker passed away Monday night, on the anniversary of his own father’s death, his family announced this morning.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nadja, two children, Daniel and Marla, and two grandchildren, Carter and Grace.

He had served as pastor at the McKinley Presbyterian Church in Champaign, as director of the University YMCA at the University of Illinois, had taught religious studies courses at the UI and Parkland College, served as a Democratic member of the Champaign County Board and was active on many community volunteer groups and causes.

He hosted a radio show on WILL-AM and recently completed his first book, “A Sin A week.”

In March, staff writer Melissa Merli spent time with Shoemaker at his Urbana home.

"If you're going to die, this is a great place to be," Steve says, sitting in a comfortable sofa on the south end of Prairie Haven, the architect-designed house he and his wife, a retired University of Illinois microbiologist, had built 10 years ago.

"I love the house," Steve adds. "We have great neighbors and friends. I've been very fortunate. I feel like Lou Gehrig — lucky to have had the life I had."

