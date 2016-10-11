Crash takes life of Rankin man
RANKIN — A 41-year-old Rankin man was killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning near Rankin, according to Vermilion County Coroner Peggy Johnson.
William N. Rossolille was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johnson. An autopsy is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Capt. Dennis Wood with the Vermilion County sheriff’s department said the accident was about three quarters of a mile east of Rankin. He said Mr. Rossolille was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile four-door vehicle eastbound and must have lost control. He said the vehicle rolled over, and Mr. Rossolille was ejected. Wood said the accident was called in by a person who noticed the car in a field, and Mr. Rossolille was found under the vehicle.
