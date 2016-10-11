Danville man dies in motorcycle accident

DANVILLE — A 49-year-old Danville man was killed in a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Brian R. Shelley, of Danville, was in a motorcycle accident that also involved a vehicle at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 900 N County Road and 300 E, near Sadorus. Mr. Shelley was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:05 a.m., according to Northrup.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, and an inquest may be held at a later date. This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department.