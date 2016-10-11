Davis unfazed by Trump backlash

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, talks to a reporter at the C-U MTD garage on Tuesday Oct. 11, 2016. Other Related Content Dump Trump?

URBANA — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says he doesn’t regret withdrawing his support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, even in the face of caustic criticism of his decision on social media.

Davis, a Taylorville Republican whose 13th Congressional District includes Champaign-Urbana, announced Saturday that he was “rescinding my support for Donald Trump and asking to have my name removed from his agriculture advisory committee.

“With the terrible options America has right now, I cannot cast my vote for any of the candidates, so I hope Donald Trump withdraws from the race so the American people can elect Mike Pence as our next president.”

After an event Tuesday morning at the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District headquarters, Davis said he wasn’t surprised by the reaction of constituents to his decision.

“Any time I make a decision on policy I get those who support and those that don’t. On this one it was clearly a parental decision over a policy decision,” said Davis. “All I can do as an elected official is make a decision that I’m comfortable with, especially a decision that’s made in conjunction with my wife as a parent, a parent to three teenagers.”

“You’ve got to make decisions that you’re comfortable with and you hope the voters understand that there’s good reasoning behind it.”

In announcing his withdrawal of support for Trump, Davis said Saturday that he and his wife have taught their college-age daughter and two high school-age sons “to respect women and that they will be judged by their words and actions. The abhorrent comments made by Donald Trump are inexcusable and go directly against what I’ve been doing in Washington to combat assaults on college campuses.”

Some of his constituents, based on comments on his Facebook post about his decision, are unforgiving.

“Go ahead and stand up for your convictions over something that was said 11 years ago. I’m sure in your adult life you have never, ever said anything that was inappropriate. We should nominate you for sainthood,” wrote one. “Anyone that rescinds their support for the Republican nominee because of this will NEVER get my vote. Bye Felicia.”

Also, “I hope the liberals appreciate how much of a woman you are,” wrote one disappointed follower.

“I have supported you in the past, and I have contributed to your past campaigns, but if you are so shallow to denounce the Republican nominee for president because of some private off-handed comments from 11 years ago, and you give your support to the Democrat nominee who has proven herself one of the most corrupt persons to ever run for president, then you do not deserve to be my representative in the U.S. Congress. You need to resign immediately!” wrote another.

But there were some who said they supported Davis’ decision.

“Well done on making a tough decision. I knew you growing up and I am glad to see someone from Taylorville taking a stand against his behavior. If only we could all rise above party lines to recall we are all Americans,” wrote one supporter.

“Excellent job on not supporting a person who promotes a rape culture. It’s difficult to rise against the majority, as I typically identify with conservatives as well, but I will not stand with a label if it stands against my morals. I applaud you,” wrote another.

“Thank you for taking a stand for morality, Rodney. It is so incredible to hear a voice raised from integrity!” wrote a third.

Davis said he didn’t think Trump and his remarks would cause Republicans to lose control of both houses of Congress.

“I think these are individual races that are run on local issues, rather than the presidential race. The presidential race sucks all of the energy out of the room, it does, but in the end the voters need to decide who they want to send to Washington to address the issues like the mass transit district and transportation issues,” he said.

He also stressed that he is not supporting Clinton.

“I want to reaffirm that I think Hillary will be a terrible president. I’m not supporting her at all,” he said. “Frankly I think she’s corrupt and she disqualified herself with the American people in my opinion, when the administration she served in was more interested in political correctness on September 11, 2012, then sending the would-be rescuers to Benghazi to rescue the Americans who died,” she said of the terrorist attack on government facilities in Libya in which four Americans were killed. “That to me is shameful whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican.”