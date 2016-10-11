Detective lays out Campustown shooting timeline; judge finds cause to hold Patton for trial

URBANA — A Champaign County judge found probable cause to try the man police arrested for the fatal shooting of one and wounding of three others last month in Campustown.

At Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, Champaign County Judge Roger Webber heard enough of the details of Champaign police’s initial investigation into the shooting to hold Robbie Patton, 18, for trial.

During the 20-minute hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson asked Detective David Allen leading questions about his department’s investigation into the shooting that took place around 12:38 a.m. Sept. 25 near an apartment party in the 300 block of East Green Street.

Patton was arrested and arraigned on Sept. 30 on three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting Mr. Korchev’s friends, Erik Lasaine and Robert Shepard, and a third man who was not with them, Moses Lopez. All three men were bystanders and were wounded as they walked on the sidewalk along the Boneyard Creek just north of the scene, according to police.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Larson entered into evidence an overhead-view photo of the crime scene, which Allen used to answer questions about how the shooting transpired. Allen said police viewed surveillance video from a tobacco shop located near the apartment where the shooting occurred, as well as a cell phone video of the fight that led up to it.

Police also interviewed about 40 witnesses to put together a timeline and identify Patton as the shooter, Allen added.

A fight broke out in the south part of the parking lot outside of 306 East Green Street, and the victim in that altercation was attacked by at least five individuals, according to a cell phone video Allen said police were able to obtain.

According to surveillance footage, Patton was not present at the time of the fight, but arrived after the man being beaten, Edwin McCraney, was on the ground.

Once the man witnesses identified as Patton saw McCraney on the ground, he took off the baseball cap he had on and pulled up the hood of his sweatshirt. Pointing to a photo of the crime scene, Allen said Patton was seen with something near his waistband when he began running through the parking lot to the north.

Shots were fired in the general area where Patton was seen running with his hood up, Allen said.

At least one eyewitness described the shooter as an African-American male wearing all-black clothing, with a hood up over his head. At least one other witness told police Patton was the shooter, Allen said, and yet another was able to identify Patton from still images of the surveillance videos.

In the cross-examination of Allen, Patton’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti, asked whether a firearm or shell casings had been found at the scene of the crime.

No, they hadn’t, Allen said.

Allegretti also questioned how many fights had occurred that evening.

Allen indicated he wasn’t sure, but said there could have been three or four.

“So the fight involving Mr. McCraney was not the only fight that evening?” Allegretti asked.

Allen said that was correct.

Allegretti asked about the type of video that had been used to identify Patton as the suspect, which Allen confirmed was surveillance footage, not cell phone videos.

Allegretti questioned how police had arrived at Patton as the suspect, whether through witnesses identifying the man in the videos or witnesses saying they knew it was Patton.

Allen again said police confirmed his client’s identity using both methods.

Said Larson: “I believe you heard from the detective that there were eyewitnesses that not only identified the defendant being at the party, there’s video of him reacting to the battery that had just occurred by disguising himself. There are also eyewitnesses that identified the defendant as the shooter and we believe we’ve met the probable cause.”

Webber agreed and set the pretrial hearing for Dec. 13.