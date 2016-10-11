Illinois center on Trump's comments: 'That's not our locker room'

CHAMPAIGN — Joe Spencer watched Sunday night's presidential debate with keen interest.

The 22-year-old center on the Illinois football team is an Ohio native who is waiting on his absentee ballot to arrive from his home state. He graduated in May with a degree in finance and is currently pursuing a master's degree in business administration, but is undecided on whom he'll vote for in the Nov. 8 election.

What he is certain about is what he and his Illini teammates talk about in their Memorial Stadium locker room bears no resemblance to the type of "locker-room talk" that Republican nominee Donald Trump referenced repeatedly in Sunday night's debate, referring to lewd and offensive comments he made about women in a 2005 recording.

"Hanging out in the locker room, we're usually watching football," Spencer said. "We talk about the games, talk about class. We talk about women and girls, but not in that magnitude. It's more like, 'So and so is dating so and so now.' There's things that are talked about in a locker room that you can call 'locker-room talk,' and I don't believe what Mr. Trump said is necessarily one of them. It's definitely not a norm in my experience."

Spencer did not approve of Trump's comments.

"The things of that magnitude that were said by Mr. Trump, that's not something that we find normal in a locker room," Spencer said. "That's not our locker room. We talk about respecting women, and I feel like as a program, we do that."

Some of the locker-room discussion this season has centered on Trump, Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and the upcoming election.

"We talk about that from time to time, especially on days like (Monday) when the debate was (Sunday) night or leading up to the debate," Spencer said. "What's going on in the world is usually what's going on in the locker room. I think we have a group of intelligent guys who are involved in the community. We're not just talking about the color on the wall."

While Spencer and the rest of the Illini were at the Hyatt Place in Champaign on Friday night preparing for Saturday's game against Purdue when news of Trump's comments broke, he was well aware of what was going on with the election.

"We're just in such an interesting political climate right now," Spencer said. "At times, it's shocking. At times, they talk like normal candidates. It's been an interesting week. It'll be an interesting November."