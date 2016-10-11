Insurer wants judgment against MTD stayed pending appeal

URBANA — A motion has been filed on behalf of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District to stay a nearly $10 million judgment received by a 2015 bus accident victim and her husband pending an appeal.

Filed Tuesday morning, it states the transit district has appealed the judgment entered against it on Aug. 17, though the 4th District Appellate Court clerk's office said it has no such appeal on file.

The motion was filed by the attorney for a liability insurer for the MTD, John Lynch. The MTD has taken steps to distance itself from efforts to continue this lawsuit in which a jury awarded $9.8 million to Patricia Marxmiller, who was struck by an MTD bus, and her husband, Ken Marxmiller.

MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said last week an unsuccessful bid for a new trial of the lawsuit was pursued by the insurer and not the MTD, and any appeals filed in the case would also be pursued by the insurer.

If the latest motion is granted, it would put the jury verdict awarded to the Marxmillers on hold while an appeal is pending.

The motion may be heard Tuesday afternoon before Judge Michael Jones, along with motions filed by the Marxmillers' attorneys to have MTD attorney Marc Ansel punished for alleged violations they say he committed during the trial.