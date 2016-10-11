Judge criticizes but won't sanction MTD lawyer

URBANA — A Champaign County judge said he’s disappointed in two occasions of stepping over the line by the lawyer who represented the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District in an accident lawsuit filed by a Mahomet couple.

But Judge Michael Jones declined to find attorney Marc Ansel in direct criminal contempt.

“This is lawyer who, under the pressure of a high-stakes jury trial, stepped over the line,” Jones said Tuesday in a hearing on motions calling for sanctions against Ansel that included monetary fines and being locked up, for at least a short time, in the Champaign County Jail.

The motions to punish Ansel were filed by attorneys representing bus-accident victim Patricia Marxmiller and her husband, Ken, just two weeks after a jury awarded $9.8 million to them for the losses they’ve suffered since Patricia Marxmiller was struck by an MTD bus last year and lost both her legs.

The Marxmillers’ attorneys, James Hagle and Jeffrey Frederick, accused Ansel of violations that unnecessarily dragged out the litigation, drove up expenses and attempted to taint the jury pool.

Specifically, they accused Ansel of violating a gag order by mentioning in open court in the presence of the news media that the MTD had offered the Marxmillers millions to settle their lawsuit so that prospective jurors could hear inadmissible evidence.

Hagle said that remark, made three days before jury selection, made no sense, and he believed it had only “one reason.”

“You were here. You saw it and you can’t let that kind of conduct occur,” he urged Jones.

Ansel was also accused of asking a witness during the trial about Social Security benefits for Patricia Marxmiller after Jones had already ruled the mention of her other potential financial benefits off-limits.

Hagle and Frederick also accused Ansel of false pleadings, including clinging to defenses that Patricia Marxmiller wasn’t in a crosswalk when she was struck by the bus when he had access to evidence to the contrary.

Jones disagreed with the false-pleadings arguments, however, saying “when you’re talking about this much money, it’s not a sin to be careful before you go making admissions.”

Ansel’s layer, Daniel Konicek, said Ansel has had a “stellar reputation” and said he’s never seen a lawyer ask for a criminal confinement of another.

“I don’t know what the history is between the two, but you can certainly get a flavor that there must be some,” he said.

Jones said he believed, to some extent, the motions sought to punish Ansel were “personal, not business.”

He also said he observed how the pressure of the trial affected the lawyers on each side differently, making the plaintiffs’ lawyers “overly and extremely contentious.”

How it affected Ansel, he said, is it “induced him to cross the line a couple of times.”

However, Jones also said, as zealous and as contentious as the trial grew, he’s not aware of Hagle or Frederick ever crossing the line.

“I don’t believe they ever stuck a toe across the line,” Jones said. “Mr. Ansel did twice.”

In addition to expressing disappointment in those two violations by Ansel — specifically for making public the mention of the settlement offer and for asking a witness about Social Security benefits for Patricia Marxmiller — Jones also admonished Ansel.

“For what I think are a couple of violations committed in the course of a very spirited litigation, the court is very disappointed in the two violations, and expects to never see anything like this again,” he warned.

In declining to impose further sanctions, Jones also said he thinks Ansel has already been punished, to some extent, by news coverage about the motions filed to sanction him.

“I think, already, some punishment has been imposed, ironically by the media,” he said.

In a separate ruling Tuesday, Jones denied a motion filed on behalf of the MTD to stay the judgement awarded in the Marxmiller lawsuit pending an appeal.

Filed Tuesday morning, the motion state that the MTD has appealed the judgment entered against it on Aug. 17, though the 4th District Appellate Court clerk’s office said it has no such appeal on file.