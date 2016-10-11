UI grad on Trump's tape: 'it wasn't surprising'

Photo by: The News-Gazette Aimee Trottier

CHICAGO — For Aimee Trottier, the surprise wasn't what Donald Trump said on the leaked video heard around the world.

It was that it took so long for something so unsavory to come out about the Republican presidential nominee.

Trottier, a 1996 University of Illinois graduate, was a 2007 contestant on Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice." She saw first-hand how he treated women — and others.

"When you work with Donald Trump, what you see is what you get," Trottier told The News-Gazette on Monday. "There were inappropriate comments that were made at times. There were some specific to me, some specific to the ladies in the cast, some specific to the other female contestants.

"There were comments made specifically to a gay person in the cast. It's not just that it was toward objectifying women, it went beyond that."

In the tape released Friday, Trump was heard boasting to TV host Billy Bush about groping women and attempting to have sex with them.

Trottier, who works in the medical device sales field, said she anticipated inappropriate conduct from Trump going into her reality show debut. Nothing, though, was worse than what was heard on the tape, she said.

"I was surprised that so many people were absolutely shocked by what was said. It was certainly inappropriate what was said and quite frankly I found it disgusting," she said. "That being said, it wasn't surprising considering the source."

Needless to say, Trottier said she'll be voting for Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8.

"I believe her ideologies are more in line with mine," she said.