UI grad on Trump's tape: 'it wasn't surprising'
CHICAGO — For Aimee Trottier, the surprise wasn't what Donald Trump said on the leaked video heard around the world.
It was that it took so long for something so unsavory to come out about the Republican presidential nominee.
Trottier, a 1996 University of Illinois graduate, was a 2007 contestant on Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice." She saw first-hand how he treated women — and others.
"When you work with Donald Trump, what you see is what you get," Trottier told The News-Gazette on Monday. "There were inappropriate comments that were made at times. There were some specific to me, some specific to the ladies in the cast, some specific to the other female contestants.
"There were comments made specifically to a gay person in the cast. It's not just that it was toward objectifying women, it went beyond that."
In the tape released Friday, Trump was heard boasting to TV host Billy Bush about groping women and attempting to have sex with them.
Trottier, who works in the medical device sales field, said she anticipated inappropriate conduct from Trump going into her reality show debut. Nothing, though, was worse than what was heard on the tape, she said.
"I was surprised that so many people were absolutely shocked by what was said. It was certainly inappropriate what was said and quite frankly I found it disgusting," she said. "That being said, it wasn't surprising considering the source."
Needless to say, Trottier said she'll be voting for Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8.
"I believe her ideologies are more in line with mine," she said.
Just to remind some people.... we're not electing someone to follow up the second coming of Jesus... Obama was far from being perfect.
If anyone thinks that Hillary is any better... I have some bad news, she's not.
And it is just a shocker that she's voting for Hillary.
Oh, don't you just love the excuses for the piggish GOP nominee bragging about sexually assaulting women? So, you'd be just fine with this piece of excrement the Party of Lincoln has seen fit to nominate grabbing the crotch of a woman you care about?
Or is it only women you don't care about that he can sexually assault and still keep your vote for president?
Quite a role model there...oh, you betcha.
How's that Trumpy thing workin' out for ya, GOP?
excrement? Really I thought it was deplorable which is actually the nicest thing that could be said for Clinton. Clinton has more baggage than a 747. I feel sorry for the 4 women in the crowd that were raped by Bill Clinton. Just typical move from the Clinton Crime family and the prejudiced media to smear the GOP candidate. They do it every time. Why wasn't that film released earlier. Timing and never let a crisis go to waste. Hopefully President Trump will have the family of the Benghazi family there and look them right in the face and ask how could you lie to those poor families who are in those flag draped caskets.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.