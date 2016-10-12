City council chooses developer for Bristol Place project

CHAMPAIGN — After repeatedly emphasizing the difficulty of the decision, Champaign City Council members voted 8-1 to allow city staff to craft a pre-development agreement with a partnership of the Affordable Housing Developers Consortium and the Housing Authority of Champaign County to be the master developer for the city's Bristol Place project.

There were two contenders for the position, and no council members said they opposed working with the other — a partnership of McCormack Baron Salazar and the National Council of African-American Men of Champaign-Urbana — to help local minorities but made their choice based on which team put the least stress on the city's wallet.

According to a neighborhood services department's report, working with the McCormack Baron Salazar team involved a $65 million budget and $8 million financial gap for development costs. To bridge that gap, the city would have to loan out $4.1 million as subordinate debt and help the housing authority provide a $3.9 million direct subsidy.

On the other hand, the Affordable Housing Developers Consortium team proposed a $60 million budget and a financial gap of $6.4 million. Its plan also requires a subsidy but involves up-front funding to get the project started, and the city can recoup loans using Bristol Park TIF-district revenue.

Council member Will Kyles said both the financial and social repercussions were important to his decision. However, he wasn't sure all the financial effects were identified in the report.

"The dollar-amount difference is important, but neither company, in my opinion, has committed or put in writing how that funding gap is going to be addressed," Kyles said.

This led Kyles to propose a council poll for bringing the two companies back to a council study session to give presentations on how they would fill the funding gaps. The council voted 6-3 in opposition. Kyles ended up being the sole "no" vote for the final decision.

Almost every council member expressed how making their decision was not easy.

"We represent taxpayers and tax dollars, and I'm not sure where the line is," council member Clarissa Fourman said. "We don't have money to fix streets and get other essential services — that's where my mind goes, though I want to empower people."

Mayor Deb Feinen said she was frustrated with that the Affordable Housing Developers Consortium had no representatives at the meeting. McCormack Baron Salazar and the NCCAM had representatives in attendance who advocated for the community and local-business upsides of their groups despite the financial downsides.

Before voting, the council put a strong emphasis on city staff to pursue a further relationship with the NCAAM throughout the project's future plans.

The Bristol Place redevelopment is a few years in the making, according to the report to the council. Its first phase, involving acquisition, relocation and demolition, started in late 2014 and is slated to conclude in late 2017. Its second phase, involving construction, is projected to start in late 2017 or early 2018.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to reject all requests for proposal responses for the Beardsley Park area between Neil Street and Bradley Avenue. City staff proposed the action, saying the land can't be dealt with until Bristol Park contract negotiations are finished.