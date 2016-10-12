Gibson City police chief hanging up his badge

GIBSON CITY — Both the past and the future were on the forefront of Steve Cushman's mind as he drove Tuesday morning to Clifton to visit his ailing 85-year-old mother, Delores.

"She's one of the most special people in the world to me," Cushman said as he passed through Melvin. "Right now, I need to spend as much time as possible up there."

Two years after the death of his father, Don, the 62-year-old Cushman is now serving as power of attorney for his mother, who is in hospice care. The situation has left Cushman, Don and Delores' eldest son, with much responsibility outside of his regular job as Gibson City's police chief, but he would have it no other way.

"We remember what she went through to raise us kids, so we're there" for her, Cushman said. "She is just exceptional."

Cushman plans to spend much more of his time by his mother's side in upcoming weeks and months. In order to do so, he is resigning as Gibson City's chief of police, a job he has held since February 2006.

At Monday night's Gibson City Council meeting, Mayor Dan Dickey read a letter from Cushman, dated Oct. 6, announcing his resignation effective Oct. 24. Cushman cited ongoing medical issues with family members as the reason for stepping down.

"We're going to miss him," Dickey said Tuesday morning. "When I first became mayor (in May 2005), we had some issues at the police department, and he turned that department around. Now we've got one of the best police departments probably in the whole area because of him. He was a fantastic chief of police, and I really enjoyed working with him over the last 10 years."

Dickey said the search for Cushman's replacement would be getting under way "pretty quick here," and Dickey hopes to appoint someone to fill the position — ideally an existing employee of the police department, he said — prior to Cushman's last day on the job. The city council would need to also approve the appointment, Dickey noted.

Dickey said a personnel committee meeting might be called in the next couple of weeks to discuss a potential hire of a new police chief, along with contractual details such as salary and benefits.

Like Dickey, Cushman wants an existing Gibson City police officer to be considered for the police chief's job.

"It absolutely should be somebody from within," Cushman said. "We've got qualified people."

Dickey said Cushman's resignation did not come as a surprise, given that Cushman had been talking about possibly retiring for "a couple of years."

Cushman said he actually was "pretty sure" he was going to retire last March, but that didn't happen.

"I'll be 63 in January, and most police officers don't work this long, so I was actually just planning to retire (in March due to my age)," Cushman said. "But when the time came and got there, I wasn't excited about it, so I was like, 'If I'm not excited about it, why do it?'"

Cushman now thinks the time is right. In addition to freeing up some time to see his mother, Cushman's impending retirement will allow him to do more of what he loves, including deer hunting at a farm he owns in western Illinois.

"I love to go to work and do what I love to do, so that's been really good," Cushman said. "But I'm a senior citizen now, heck. So it's time to hand this off to the younger guys."

When Cushman was hired as Gibson City's police chief in February 2006 as a replacement for Chris Decker, who had held the job for the previous five years, Cushman already had 26 years of law enforcement experience.

Cushman had previously worked as a firearms instructor and law enforcement trainer at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute; a certified instructor at Advanced Interactive Systems; a police officer/SWAT officer for the city of Champaign; a police sergeant for the Grant Park Police Department; and as a police officer for the Manteno Police Department, including 9 1/2 years as its police chief.

"My career has been great," Cushman said. "I've been blessed to do what I love to do for a living. I've had so much fun. I'll miss the camaraderie."

Cushman said that among the highlights of his career was when he served as squad leader for the SWAT team in Champaign.

"That was just outrageously fun," Cushman said. "The adrenaline, high-speed, high-risk (work), it was fun."

But the thing that stands out the most was helping people when they needed help the most.

"It's a fantastic feeling," Cushman said. "And the good thing is that you don't have to look for those opportunities. In law enforcement, they come to you.

"And one thing that absolutely is the biggest blessing, by far, is if you can help a child. That is the most rewarding thing in the world. I don't care if you are a cop or any other human being."

Cushman said he may seek some part-time work during his retirement, just to stay busy. He also plans to "stay involved" as a firearms instructor at Gibson City's shooting range.

"I don't want to turn into a slug," Cushman said jokingly.

Cushman, a member of the Gibson City Bible Church, said he also plans to get more involved in his "service with the Lord, wherever that takes me."

Cushman, who has lived in Gibson City for 21 years and plans to continue to do so, said he also wants to get involved in community organizations. One that immediately came to his mind was a group in town that "goes around and does repairs and projects for people who can't get (the work) done themselves."

"I'm pretty handy that way, and I've got plenty of tools," Cushman noted.

Cushman said it has been a pleasure working in Gibson City, adding that the mayor has been "a great guy to work for."

Such sentiment is mutual.

"I'm definitely going to miss Chief Cushman," Dickey said. "He's a good chief of police. We've never had any issues or problems. He took care of business. We have a very professional police department because of him."

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.