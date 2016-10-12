Go figure, Oct. 12, 2016

A numerical look at local headlines

No. 1

Where MAHOMET ranks on a new list of the best cities in Illinois for homeowners.

This one comes from the numbers crunchers at ValuePenguin.com, a financial business site that based its list on six sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and the Illinois Department of Revenue, and took into consideration such factors as home prices, taxes, homeowner insurance, neighborhood safety, jobs and the economy.

Also placing in the top 20: RANTOUL (ninth), ST. JOSEPH (12th) and CHAMPAIGN (19th).

And in the best-of-the-rest group: HOOPESTON (50th), GEORGETOWN (tied for 55th), PAXTON (58th), DANVILLE (tied for 60th), ARCOLA (85th), GIBSON CITY (tied for 147th), MONTICELLO (157th), NEWMAN (179th) and WATSEKA (194th).

4

Reasons the executive council of the Champaign Federation of Teachers cited in throwing its support behind Unit 4's $183.4 million referendum on Tuesday:

"There might be different views on the cost, location or buildings addressed," it said, "... but what we can all agree on is that the need for improving our schools is real, and the board has done a more transparent job of seeking community input" than boards past.

In their current conditions, many of the buildings slated for overhauls "are both unsafe and are not conducive to learning."

If schools decline, the value of neighborhood homes will, too. "School improvement, however, will help improve property values."

The overcapacity issue: So stuffed with students are Central and Centennial high schools, classes have spilled outdoors into portable trailers.

Said CFT President JENNIFER WHITE: "Our endorsement is a message to the community that something needs to be done."

