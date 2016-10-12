The Health Reporter Is In: Oct. 12, 2016

Got a health-related question for veteran reporter Deb Pressey? ASK IT HERE

This week ...

Q: Is there still any connection between Frances Nelson Health Center and that clinic in Decatur?

A: As of this past summer, no.

Nearly four years after a local group raised money to buy the health center back from what was Community Health Improvement Center of Decatur, now Crossing Healthcare, and formed a new local parent organization to run it called Promise Healthcare, the final step to independence was taken this year.

While local control was resumed, Promise Healthcare couldn’t apply for grants on its own and remained a sub-grantee of the Decatur organization.

That changed this past June with an OK from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which provides grant funding to federally qualified health centers such as Frances Nelson, according to Promise Healthcare Executive Director Nancy Greenwalt.

Now, she said, “we have opportunities.”

For example, a significant funding opportunity for the dental center had come along in February, but as a sub-grantee of Crossing Healthcare, Promise Healthcare wasn’t able to apply for it, and that money would have been a significant investment, Greenwalt said.

Now, she said, “we’re independent. We control our own destiny now,” she said.

That includes potential benefits for all sites under the Promise Healthcare umbrella in addition to Frances Nelson Health Center at 819 Bloomington Road, C — the SmileHealthy dental center at the same address, the mobile dental program and the Promise Healthcare satellites at the Presence Covenant Medical Center Community Resource Center and at Rosecrance at 801 N. Walnut St., C, Greenwalt said.

Being able to apply for grants independently is already paying off. In September, a $51,860 federal grant came through that will be used to upgrade electronic health records at the health center and help pay for other much-needed technology needs, such as computers and a dental software upgrade, Greenwalt said.

Promise Healthcare is accepting new patients, Greenwalt said. Two of its newest programs are providing food for families in need who are coming in for prenatal or pediatric appointments and walk-in clinics at Frances Nelson and the Community Resource Center at Covenant Medical Center.

Crossing Healthcare does continue to have a presence in Champaign-Urbana, at the Urbana School Based Health Center.

As part of an agreement Promise Healthcare supported, Greenwalt said, the Decatur organization wanted to continue operating that school clinic at Urbana High School.

