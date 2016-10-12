How it looked in 1908

Photo by: Marnie Hess/Urbana Free Library When the Cubs beat the Tigers to win the 1908 World Series, coverage of the game appeared on A-4 of the Oct. 15 News-Gazette.

The day after the Cubs beat the Tigers in the 1908 World Series, the story played out on A-4 of The News-Gazette. That's right, A-4. With a really small, odd headline.

Marnie Hess, with the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library, on Wednesday morning was kind enough to research how we covered the Cubs last World Series championship.

"As a Cub fan since birth, I think it should have been on the front page!" Hess said.

Raised on Chicago's north side and a graduate of what was then Niles East High School, Hess is all about the Cubs. Hess has been in the area for about 10 years and lives in Homer.

"I think this might be the year," she said.

