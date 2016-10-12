Rankin police HQ burglarized
RANKIN — A Vermilion County village without a police officer was the victim of an overnight burglary — at police headquarters.
The break-in was discovered Wednesday morning, when employees showed up for work at Rankin’s village building, Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn told The News-Gazette.
Reported stolen: portable radios and a computer. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody, Hartshorn said.
Aaron Warren, board president of the village of 539, confirmed the break-in at 116 S. Main St., which has served as headquarters of a police department that has been without an officer of its own since August 2015, when Stewart Stafford left for a full-time job with Paxton police.
Just last week, Warren briefed village board members on his plan to attend a village board meeting in neighboring Potomac to talk about a possible intergovernmental agreement to provide police protection in Rankin.
Rankin does employ a part-time “ordinance officer” — Rob Kissie, who last week was granted a 50-cent-per-hour raise.
