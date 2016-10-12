State workers pressing UI officials for action on health insurance premiums

URBANA — State employees worried about what their health insurance premiums might do after the November election are pressing University of Illinois officials for action.

Several faculty members have asked Chancellor Robert Jones to schedule an all-campus meeting to update employees on potential increases in health insurance costs, which are tied up in stalled contract talks between Gov. Bruce Rauner and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Jones said he tried to coordinate an informational meeting with President Tim Killeen's office but wasn't able to arrange it before Monday's Academic Senate meeting. He promised to have something to report soon.

"Time is of the essence," said Professor Kathryn Oberdeck.

Officials have warned that changes in coverage and costs could be imposed on a retroactive basis to July 1, when the current fiscal year started.

A university committee led by Vice President Walter Knorr is wrapping up its report on the health insurance issue, UI spokesman Tom Hardy said Tuesday. He didn't have a timeline but said the report will be shared with faculty and other employees.

The report will likely include "possible mitigation strategies" the UI could take to soften the impact of any cost increases, but "that is a huge unknown right now," Hardy said. It will depend on the outcome of the AFSCME negotiations and the UI's financial situation, given the state budget crisis.

Killeen appointed the panel last spring to examine the history of the state's group insurance program and gather input from employees concerned about rising costs and the state's slow reimbursement rate for medical and dental procedures, which now stretches to a year. The committee scheduled three town hall meetings over the summer in Chicago, Urbana and Springfield, and the June 28 session at Lincoln Hall was "packed," Hardy said.

Negotiations between AFSCME and Rauner's administration started in 2015 and stalled in January. Union officials say Rauner broke off talks, claiming both sides were at an impasse, and has refused to meet again. AFSCME says it is willing to continue negotiating.

Rauner asked the state Labor Relations Board to impose his terms on state employees, and according to the union, that would force employees to pay double to keep their current coverage.

After a hearing, an administrative law judge issued a 400-page split decision last month, ruling that the two sides were at an impasse on some issues but not on wages or health insurance, said Dave Beck of AFSCME Council 31.

Both parties are now filing responses to her decision, and the five-member labor board will make the final ruling at its meeting in November, officials said.

If the board declares an impasse, union members will have to decide whether to accept the governor's final offer or vote to strike, Beck said. If not, the two sides will go back to the bargaining table.

"Whatever comes out of this is likely to be appealed by either or both sides, so this could be a very long, strung-out process that could certainly take many months and maybe a year or more," Hardy said.

In the meantime, insurance coverage is continuing under the terms of the existing contract, he said.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly has said the administration is developing new, affordable health insurance options to offer all state employees. She said employees would have the option to continue paying the same premiums they're paying now in exchange for a lower-cost plan.

But the union says that if employees select a plan with lower premiums, their out-of-pocket costs would go up. Either way, health costs for state workers would rise $10,000 over the next three years and more for those with family coverage, according to AFSCME.

"What the governor has told us is that they want employees as a whole to pay 40 percent of the cost of the health insurance plan, one way or the other," Beck said.

Oberdeck said employees were warned last spring when they signed up for insurance benefits that premiums could rise this fall, retroactive to July 1. She said employees want an opportunity to hear what the university is planning, if anything, and to convey the hardship this would pose for employees, particularly lower-paid staff members.

"Nobody's getting raises, and then to double health-care costs can create quite a squeeze on people's household budgets," she said.

Hardy said administrators plan to meet with faculty and employee representatives after the committee wraps up its work.

Professor Bruce Rosenstock urged Jones and other administrators to meet with campus employee unions as well as senate leaders as they decide how best to approach lawmakers on the issue.

"The university is highly sensitive to employee concerns on this subject, and the president and his government relations team have worked to keep those concerns in front of elected officials and group employee health insurance decision-makers in Springfield," Hardy said.