Trio arrested after surveillance alert at Urbana home

Photo by: Provided Addison Image

Image

URBANA — Three men are in the Champaign County Jail after a man used his cellphone to watch their alleged movements inside his home.

Nathan Mixon, 24, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Montgomery, Urbana, was charged Tuesday with residential burglary and resisting or obstructing a police officer. His bond was set at $33,000.

Terrell Holt, 25, who listed an address in the 800 block of North State Street, Champaign, was charged with residential burglary, aggravated robbery indicating he was armed, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Ah-Shawn Addison, 23, who listed an address in the 1000 block of South Smith Road, Urbana, was charged with residential burglary. His bond was set at $8,500.

According to a police report, an Urbana man was at work Monday when he got notifications from his home-security company that there was movement in his home in the 900 block of East Park Street, Urbana.

The victim used his cellphone to access his surveillance cameras and saw men in his house. Nobody was supposed to be there at that time, so he immediately called 911.

When Urbana police arrived, an officer saw Mixon leaving the back door and told him to stop. He began to run, but police caught him and arrested him.

Mixon had a backpack full of stolen items from the victim's home.

After other officers surrounded the home, Holt and Addison walked out the front door.

When police investigated the home, they found a muddy shoe print on the back door and a pry mark by the door handle. They also found a crowbar and black sweatshirt that did not belong to the victim inside the home.

In the living room, they found the victim's game systems gathered into a box. In the bedroom, they found jewelry boxes open on the bed. When they went to the basement, they found a backpack full of the victim's belongings.

According to the report, Addison told police that Holt and Mixon gave him a ride to the home, and he took watches from a drawer in the basement, so his fingerprints could be on some items in the house.

Police later found those watches in the backpack in the basement.

Mixon is currently on parole and has a warrant for his arrest in LaSalle County.

Police said surveillance video shows Mixon putting items into the backpack they found him with.

While Holt admitted being at the home, he told police he thought he was there just to pick up Mixon from his girlfriend's house.

Holt's domestic-battery charges involve a Sept. 13 incident with his former girlfriend at the Circle K, 601 N. Neil St., C. His aggravated-robbery charge involves an Oct. 4 incident in which a man claiming to have a gun entered the Circle K at 507 W. University Ave., U, and took several cartons of cigarettes.