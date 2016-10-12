Unit 4 board discusses joint resolution with Urbana on student homelessness

The Champaign and Urbana school districts are planning to join together to ask the county for help handling the growing population of homeless students.

On Tuesday night, the Champaign school board discussed the possibility of signing a joint resolution with Urbana to ask the Housing Authority of Champaign County to form a community committee to study homelessness here.

Both boards will vote on the resolution at their second meeting of the month — Oct. 18 for Urbana, Oct. 24 for Champaign.

Last year, Champaign had about 242 students that were considered homeless enrolled in its schools. So far this school year, there are 191, Superintendent Judy Wiegand said, a number much higher than usual at this point in the year.

In Urbana, the amount of homeless students is continually in the upper 90s.

If approved, both boards request that the Housing Authority conduct a needs assessment and make recommendations about the resources and community partnerships needed.

Under the McKinney-Vento Act, passed in 1987, any child who does not have a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence is considered homeless.

That includes families sharing a home with others; living in motels, trailer parks or campgrounds; or staying in shelters, as well as children awaiting foster care placement.

Under the law, districts are required to provide educational resources to these students. Champaign school board President Chris Kloeppel said he would like to see the district work with other entities in the county to "bring more resources to a growing problem."

"I am fully on board with this," he said. "... This will help us look at this differently and with a wider lens to try to start honing in on this."

Board member Kathy Shannon agreed, saying students who face homelessness are dealing with "trauma" on a daily basis.

"Being housing insecure is, in some ways, worse than being food insecure," she said. "This is something that impacts education. There's a reason we're doing this here. This is part of delivering an appropriate education to our students."