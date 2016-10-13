Area history, Oct. 13, 2016

Today is Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, two automobiles loaded with prominent citizens, including one or two city officials, left Decatur at midnight Thursday and proceeded to a farm near Cerro Gordo, where they dynamited a dam here and released thousands of gallons of water. The dam had been built by farmer J.K. Peck to change the course of the Saangamon River, which flowed over his place. He succeeded in changing the course but backed up so much water that Decatur's water supply was threatened.

In 1966, final first semester enrollment for the three campuses of the University of Illinois has topped 40,000 for the first time, said UI Dean of Admissions and Records C.W. Sanford. The figures is 3,609 greater than the 38,928 reported a year ago. The Urbana campus enrollment is 29,120, a 4 percent increase from last fall's 27,941.

In 2001, gasoline prices in Illinois have dropped about 35 cents a gallon in less than a month. But experts can't say how long the respite from high prices might last. Gasoline is averaging $1.30 a gallon in Champaign-Urbana now. On Sept. 18, it was about $1.65 a gallon.