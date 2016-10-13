Bradley overpass gets $2 million boost

SPRINGFIELD — The state has awarded three separate transportation enhancement grants, totalling more than $2.6 million, for projects requested by the city of Champaign, the Urbana Park District and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.

The biggest award is $2 million, which will help the city of Champaign to fund $4.86 million in road improvements on the east and west approaches to the Bradley Avenue overpass at Interstate 57.

According to city council documents, the state Department of Transportation is scheduled to rebuild the bridge deck in 2019. The city, however, is responsible for the approaches, the same situation it faced in 2014 when the Windsor Road overpass was reconstructed the previous year.

The plan is to widen Bradley Avenue from a two-lane bridge to include sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

The project is one segment of an overall plan to improve Bradley Avenue for cars, buses, pedestrians and bicycles, from Staley Road to the Urbana city limits.

The grant for the Champaign County Forest Preserve District will provide $225,000 for design engineering funding to complete the Kickapoo Rail Trail in Champaign County, a portion of about 5.5 miles, from St. Joseph to east of Ogden.

The first segment of what eventually will be a 24.5-mile recreation trail from Urbana to the Vermilion County Fairgrounds and Kickapoo State Park already is under construction. That 6.7-mile segment runs from Urbana to St. Joseph.

“This is a big one,” said Dan Olson, executive director of the forest preserve district. “What that grant will do is the design engineering from essentially Main Street in St. Joseph all the way to the county line. We were waiting for (Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program) to come back open. It came back open and we were awarded this.

“What that does is it gets us the design and the look for the footprint of the trail, just like it did for the first 6.7 miles. This is the next very, very big step in getting all of Champaign County done.”

In two more years, Olson said, “we’ll apply for granting for the construction side of that.”

The engineering work likely will take more than a year, he said.

Olson said the forest preserve district needs to raise about $50,000 as the local match for the ITEP funding, which is pass-through federal money.

“With this good news comes our need to do some local matching for it,” he said. “We’re still looking at donors and other fundraising opportunities. It’s important to have people on board with that.”

“This funding has not been available for a while, so that’s why I think they had a large number of applicants,” Olson said.

Thirty-three projects were approved out of 241 applicants, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

In Urbana, $426,000 was awarded for design and construction of a 10-foot-wide recreational trail, similar to the walk at Meadowbrook Park, along the north side of Park Street from Carle Foundation Hospital to Broadway Avenue.

“We looked at all of our priorities in the district and determined that Crystal Lake Park is our highest need because we have the fewest connections in that park and we’re focusing a lot of our strategic efforts on getting that park up to speed,” said Tim Bartlett, director of the Urbana Park District. “We realized that that corridor between Carle and the new Five Points retail area was heavily traveled, but there wasn’t a really good route to get people back and forth.”

Carle will provide the local match, worth about $110,000, for the project, Bartlett said.

“To get this one means a lot and it’s really good timing because we’re trying to kick-start and rehabilitate Crystal Lake Park. This is a certain sign of that,” he said.

Bartlett said he hopes to have the project underway next summer.

“In a wonderful outcome it would be awesome if next year we could have this for the Turkey Trot (an annual Thanksgiving Day event),” he said.