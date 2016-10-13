Carle sets forum on 'spillover' viruses like Ebola, Zika

URBANA — Viruses such as Zika and Ebola have more in common than a rapid spread and the devastation they've left in their wake.

They're both in a family of "spillover" viruses, along with Chikungunya, Nipah and MERS, all of which spill over from animals to people.

How these viruses have expanded and their effect on health care will be the focus of a free, public forum coming up next month in Urbana.

Set for 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Forum at Carle, the evening includes a showing of the PBS documentary "Spillover — Zika, Ebola and Beyond" and a panel of environmental and infection experts.

While the spread of Zika has taken a front seat to Ebola recently, Carle Foundation Hospital is still actively meeting with state health officials about becoming a treatment center to care for Ebola patients should the need arise, according to Dr. Robert Healy, Carle's chief medical quality officer.

One of the panelists lined up for next month's forum, Healy said it's still rare for some of these diseases to affect people in Illinois, but Carle is always planning for the event that they could.

And in the case of Ebola, "we want to be ready," he said.

The rapid spread of spillover diseases has a lot to do with population growth and where people choose to live and travel, he and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said.

"I think it's a combination of the number of people who live on the plant, 7 billion now. We're encroaching on animals we kept a distance from in the past," Healy said.

Pryde, another panelist who will be answering questions, said the answer to how much of a threat these diseases are closer to home is "yes and no."

A pandemic can start anywhere, she said. Most of them don't start in the U.S., "but that doesn't mean we're not impacted by them," she said.

Not only that, with any virus, a major consideration is how it will spread and how it stands to mutate, she said.

"And what's concerning, as more and more people get it, we don't know what will happen after it moves from the animal host to humans," Pryde said.

Illinois residents certainly need to be concerned with diseases they can pick up through travel to affected areas, but they should also be aware that climate changes are making ticks increasingly mobile and spreading tick-borne diseases into areas of Illinois that they never were before, according to Dr. John Herrmann, director of the Center for One Health Illinois at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, which is organizing the forum along with the college's student Public Health Association.

Some of the diseases being spread by ticks on the move, he said, include Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis.

People can protect themselves by avoiding being out at dusk and dawn in brush areas, especially at certain times of the year, he said.

On a larger scale, fighting spillover diseases takes resources, Herrmann said.

"We need money. We need money for research," he said. "We need money to develop vaccines. We've got to have the research and it costs money."

Pryde said it's going to take addressing large issues, such as climate change and taking public health seriously.

"You have to recognize human health, animal health and environmental health. They are all related," she said.

Other panelists for lined up for the forum include Carle hospital's senior infection preventionist, Eva Palmer; Dr. Ronald Hershow, a professor of epidemiology at the UI-Chicago School of Public health; and Dr. Yvette Johnson-Walker of the UI College of Veterinary medicine.