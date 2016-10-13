Cubs fever: Catch it

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The morning after their favorite team's dramatic ninth-inning comeback against the Giants, Cubs fans of all sizes showed up for school at South Side Elementary in Champaign — dressed to the nines. Students and staff sported Cubs gear and took time out of their schedule to show off in front of photo editor John Dixon.

CHAMPAIGN — Typically, running isn’t allowed in the halls at South Side Elementary School. But when a call was made over the school’s intercom system on Wednesday morning for students and faculty wearing their Cubs gear to report to the main office, the stampede would have given Usain Bolt competition.

Close to 20 students and staffers made their way to the office in their Cubbie blue, though none quicker than second-grader John Timmons. Timmons doubled down with a jersey and a Cubs T-shirt underneath. He had plenty of energy, too, as Timmons was fast asleep Tuesday night long before Javy Baez and Co. staged their dramatic ninth-inning comeback in a game that ended shortly after 11 p.m.

“They were losing 5-2, I pretty much thought they lost,” said Timmons, who is tucked in nightly by 9 p.m. “My mom told me they won when I woke up this morning and I got really excited.”

South Side Assistant Principal Julie Blixen, a diehard Cubs fan, said she and staffers typically wear Cubs gear to work on Fridays. But when she showed up to work on Wednesday morning, plenty were decked out in celebration of Tuesday’s series clincher.

“Some of us are a lot more excited than others,” Blixen said. “This year, we’re kind of containing our excitement because we don’t want to get our hopes up. At the same time, it’s an exciting year this year.”

Not all at South Side are on board with the excitement the North Siders have generated. South Side Principal Bill Taylor is a Cardinals fan.

“When I wear my Cubs shirts, he tells me that I need to go home to change, that I’m not dressed appropriately,” Blixen said.

Cubs fever has caught on in central Illinois, though local parents aren’t quite yet ready to let their elementary school children stay up until the wee hours to catch all the action.

Champaign’s Andy Keeling flies a Cubs “W” flag outside his home and his 7-year-old son Parker has taken a keen interest in Dad’s favorite team. But Parker isn’t staying up late to see Aroldis Chapman blow away opposing hitters with his 100-mph heaters. Not yet, at least.

“Maybe for an NLCS clincher he can stay up,” Keeling said. “I’ll definitely let him stay up for every World Series game.”

If he’s lucky, Timmons’ parents will follow Keeling’s lead.

“I hope she lets me stay up for the World Series,” the South Side second-grader said.

The regulars, plus a few extras, have been sticking around late to catch the action while enjoying some beverages at Tumble Inn Tavern.

“No question, it’s been a little busier,” Tumble Inn owner Toby Herges said. “They’re pretty fired up and they don’t want to miss it.”

Some get superstitious and stick with traditions. If they were home for the previous Cubs win, they’ll stay home and eat the same meal and follow the same routine, Herges said. If they were in a particular spot at the bar for the previous win, they’ll try to come back to it for the next game.

Herges is a lifelong Cardinals fan, whose brother-in-law, former Cubs outfielder Todd Hollandsworth, provides analysis for the Cubs pregame and postgame shows on Comcast SportsNet. The bar serves an equal mix of Cubs and Cardinals fans and things have remained civil, for the most part.

“That’s one of the great things about this place, it’s a great rivalry,” Herges said. “Some of the Cardinals fans are saying ‘Good luck, we wish you the best. If it’s not us, we’re glad it’s you.’”

It used to be that Herges would have to load up on Old Style to keep Cubs fans happy during big games.

“That’s not really the case anymore,” he said. “They’re drinking a little bit of everything.”