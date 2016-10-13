Schlarman improving foreign relations with 5 international students

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Schlarman Academy is hosting five exchange students this year. They are, from left to right, Ryusho Watanbe of Japan; Linda Friedl and Antonia Erb, both of Germany; Vera Shurygina of Russia; and Chonghao Cai of China. Other Related Content Schlarman's French classes to be très authentique

DANVILLE — On her first trip to the U.S., Antonia Erb and her family saw the sights in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

On her second trip, they explored California and some of the national parks on the West Coast.

This year, the 15-year-old from Germany is back in the U.S. to take in the Midwest — not as a tourist, but as a foreign-exchange student at Schlarman Academy.

"I wanted to improve my English," she said of her desire to study in the U.S. "And I wanted to know what life in America is really like — family life, American traditions and the culture."

Erb is one of five foreign-exchange students that Schlarman is hosting this year through the Youth for Understanding nonprofit international educational organization.

The others are Linda Friedl, 15, of Germany; Vera Shurygina, 17, of Russia; Ryusho Watanabe, 17; of Japan; and Chonghao Cai, 16, of China.

"We have an active exchange-student program," said Anne Sacheli, Schlarman's languages director.

The small private school has had at least one almost every year for the past decade. In 2009, it hosted nine students from eight countries.

"It's really a wonderful opportunity not only for them, but for our students as well," Sacheli said, adding that it's a way to prepare students to thrive in and be leaders in a multicultural and global society. "They get to learn about our country, and our students get to learn about their country and culture and traditions. And it's just fun. They're going to be making lifelong friendships."

Like Erb, the other students said they jumped at the opportunity to study in the U.S. to improve their English, immerse themselves in American culture and have an adventure.

"My dad was in the U.S. often for business," said Friedl, whose father helps build and test roller coasters. "He told many stories. It made me want to come here."

"In Russia, America is very popular," Shurygina said. "Lots of people want to come here."

While the students were a bit nervous to come to a new school, they said their new teachers and classmates have been very welcoming.

"On my first day ... in every classroom, I went in, and everyone said, 'Hi, Linda!'" Friedl recalled with a laugh. "I thought, 'OK, I don't know you, but you know me.' It was nice," she added, saying it helped put her at ease in her new environment.

That's not to say the students haven't experienced some culture shock. In Shurygina's, Watanabe's and Cai's cases, that comes from moving from a metropolitan area to a small community.

"In China, my grade has 500" students, said Cai, who goes by "Alvis."

"I'm from Moscow. People have cars, but they mostly take public transportation everywhere," Shurygina said. "Here, everybody drives their car. But I really like Danville. It's so cute. There are a lot of small houses."

The students said one thing they haven't gotten used to yet is the food — at least the fare their classmates prefer, such as pizza rolls, pot pies and fast food.

"Everything has a lot of sugar and salt and fat," Friedl said. "And I think Americans would die without their microwaves. We have them in Germany, but we don't use them."

"I don't like American food, except for spaghetti," Cai said.

"I like pizza," added Watanabe, who blushed when the girls pointed out that he ate pizza almost every day last week.

The students have also discovered differences between their schools and Schlarman. For example, they go to school later in the morning, finish earlier in the afternoon and have longer breaks between classes. They don't have the same class schedule everyday, and they don't have lockers.

Something else they don't have back home: homecoming week, which everyone but Cai — who arrived too late — participated in.

"It was awesome," Erb said, adding the girls enjoyed playing powderpuff football and dressing up for the different theme days. They, along with Watanabe, cheered for the Hoopeston/Schlarman football team at the homecoming game and attended the dance in gym the next evening.

The next thing they're looking forward to: Halloween.

"In Germany, it's not so popular. It's more for children," Friedl said.

"I'm looking forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas," Shurygina added.

Despite their differences, the students and their American counterparts discovered they have lots in common. They like sports. The girls play on their school's volleyball team, and the guys play on the soccer team.

They also share a love of rap and pop music, American film and shopping.

The students said they look forward to taking in everything and sharing some of their food, traditions and other aspects of their culture with their new classmates.