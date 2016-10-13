Schlarman's French classes to be très authentique

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Josephine Gueret of Lille, France, stands near her home country on a world map at Schlarman Academy's north campus, where she is working as a teaching assistant this year. Other Related Content Schlarman improving foreign relations with 5 international students

DANVILLE — This year, Schlarman Academy students are learning French from a native speaker.

Josephine Gueret — a fourth-year university student from Lille, France — is serving as a teaching assistant at the pre-K-12 Catholic school.

This semester, she is assisting French teacher Meggin Cooper and English teacher Donna Baldwin, and shadowing others to learn about the local education system. Next semester, she'll be teaching French to K-6 students.

Geuret, who moonlights as a singer, is also launching a music workshop for students, which will be held during the last class period on Thursdays.

"She's so talented and vibrant, and she has so much to give our students," said Anne Sacheli, Schlarman's director of languages. "She will help connect our students with the French people and the culture. We hope they develop an appreciation for other cultures and an inquisitiveness about the world, which can only make them strong leaders and better people."

While Gueret plans to teach French and possibly English to students back home, her dream is to become a full-time professional singer. She started singing at 16 when a teacher organized an opera, then studied opera and theater.

Today, she performs un- der the name Josephine Kiddo, singing mostly jazz and soul at weddings, business and community events and restaurants.

"She's incredible," said Sacheli, who played some of her YouTube videos for Schlarman students. "They asked her for her autograph."

Gueret said she welcomed the opportunity to teach abroad, particularly in the U.S.

"I love a lot of things about American culture — music, movies," she said. "I also want to know the real USA — not just New York or San Francisco.

"And I want to teach my students about my town," said Gueret, who described her bustling university town in northern France as "artistic" and "alive."

"We have a lot of beautiful towns in France, not just Paris," she said. "I want make my country attractive for them. Hopefully, they will want to travel there someday."