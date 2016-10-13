Trooper remains on leave

Photo by: Danville police department Cody Garza

DANVILLE — After the dismissal last week of criminal charges against him, an Illinois State trooper remains on administrative leave, pending a department investigation.

Master Sgt. Matt Boerwinkle, chief public information officer with the state police, said in an e-mail that Trooper Cody Garza remains on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Boerwinkle did not disclose when that investigation might wrap up.

On Friday, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office dropped felony weapons charges against Garza, 31, of Braidwood, who was involved in an incident with another man outside a Steak ’n Shake restaurant in Danville in August 2015.

The charges were filed Aug. 3, 2015, against the Georgetown native, following a verbal argument around 4 a.m. in the drive-thru at Steak ’n Shake, 408 S. Gilbert St. The argument turned physical, and the confrontation ended with Garza’s gun going off, but no one was seriously injured.

Garza is a state trooper assigned to District 5 in Joliet, which covers Will, Kendall and Grundy counties. He’s been on administrative leave since the filing of the charges in August 2015. Danville police said Garza was in Vermilion County that weekend for a high school reunion. He graduated from Georgetown-Ridge Farm High in 2005.

Casey Mason, the other man involved in the confrontation, was also charged after the incident with one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, but the state’s attorney’s office dropped those charges, too, on Oct. 6, the day before charges were dropped against Garza.

Last week, the state’s attorney’s office said since the filing of the case, circumstances had changed with regard to the availability of witnesses and other practical concerns involving the prosecution of the case — particularly that both individuals in the confrontation were charged with an offense arising from the same event, and both have the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney, making preparation for trial “impossible.”

According to testimony at Garza’s preliminary hearing in 2015, Danville police Commander Jane McFadden testified that Danville detectives interviewed Garza; Mason; Dy’Nisha Tools, Mason’s girlfriend who was with him at the drive-thru; and two other women in line at the drive-thru, who also witnessed the incident.

McFadden testified that a toxicology report showed Garza’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, and that Mason told police he had eight beers before the incident.

McFadden testified that Garza told police he and a friend went to the restaurant that night and found the dining area closed. An employee directed them to the drive-thru, McFadden testified, and that’s where Garza was standing when Mason pulled up in a car and eventually told Garza to get out of the way. McFadden said Garza told police that Mason became agitated, so he pulled out his badge, and Mason pushed him. When he pushed him a second time, he pulled out his weapon, which discharged as he was falling back.

McFadden also testified that Mason told police that Garza was blocking the drive-thru when he pulled up, and he got into an argument with him. She testified that Mason told police he believed Garza was going to fight him, and Mason admitted to striking Garza twice followed by Garza pulling his weapon and Mason grabbing the gun with both hands as a bullet shot past him. Mason told police the two of them continued to struggle, and he wrestled the weapon away from Garza, ran to the front door of the restaurant to call for help, but the employees didn’t answer the door.

McFadden said Mason and his girlfriend drove to the Danville Public Safety Building and turned over the gun, a Glock 27, to police. A Danville police officer later found a 40-caliber shell casing at the scene.