Ammons holds off on Urbana mayoral run

URBANA — Urbana City Council member Aaron Ammons said today he would not run for mayor of Urbana next spring.

There already are two announced candidates: incumbent Mayor Laurel Prussing and council member Diane Marlin, both Democrats.

“I would like to thank the many, many people that expressed their support for me and encouraged me to run for mayor,” Ammons said in a statement. “After extensive conversations with my family and trusted friends, and personal reflection, I have decided right now my time and energy is best utilized by serving the people of my ward.

“I am committed to continuing the work of supporting the city departments, protecting Urbana’s working families, and diversifying the city economy. I plan to be an active and engaged Urbana resident for many years to come and look forward to the many possibilities in the future.”

Ammons said last month that he was considering the race.

“I’d be ly­­ing if I said I wasn’t considering a run for mayor,” said Ammons, who was appointed to the city council by Prussing in January 2015. He replaced his wife, Carol, who was elected state representative.