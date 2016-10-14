Area history, Oct. 14, 2016

Today is Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the weather for today's Illinois-Colgate game at Illinois Field is delightful for spectators but may be too warm for the players. This is the first game in many years in which the opposing team represented the east, and the outcome is being watched with interest. The Colgate team, 30 strong, arrived last night and is headquartered at the Beardsley Hotel. It was met last night at the Illinois Central station by about 1,200 Illinois students and was given a warm welcome.

In 1966, the coming Oakley Reservoir would flood about 600 acres of bottomland at the University of Illinois' Allerton Park, but UI trustees say they won't fight it. "We do not believe we are in a position to insist that the university's interest should prevail over the wider public interest involved," says a resolution approved by the trustees.

In 2001, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board has commissioned a $497,852 planning study to look into the potential for a fixed guideway system for the core of Champaign-Urbana. "This would dramatically change the way transportation functions in Campustown and the core of the city," said MTD Managing Director Bill Volk. "It would also dramatically change the image of our city, making it more aesthetically attractive with quieter, smoother, less obstructive mass transit."