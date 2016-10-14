Campustown shootings: Another arrest made

A fourth person is facing charges over a beating that led to the fatal shooting in Campustown area last month.

Police say Sedric Cooper, 18, of Champaign was arrested Thursday night. He’s due in court Friday afternoon on a charge of aggravated battery.

Champaign police said the beating occurred in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street on Sept. 25. Thinking a friend was being attacked, Robbie Patton ran to the north and fired shots south toward the crowd in the parking lot, police said.

Four people were struck by gunfire.

Patton is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting Mr. Korchev’s friends, Erik Lasaine and Robert Shepard, and a third man who was not with them, Moses Lopez. All three men were bystanders and were wounded as they walked on the sidewalk along the Boneyard Creek just north of the scene, according to police.