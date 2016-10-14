Candidate Q&As: Douglas County state's attorney

In our continuing series of candidate Q&As running between now and Nov. 8, we spotlight the race for Douglas County state’s attorney, pitting Republican Kate Watson, 48, of Tuscola against Democrat Bryant Hitchings, 32, also of Tuscola.

The winner will replace current State’s Attorney Kevin Nolan, who is stepping down at the end of his term.

Watson is currently an assistant state’s attorney in Douglas County, while Hitchings is an assistant state’s attorney in Coles County.

BRYANT HITCHINGS

Democrat, Tuscola

1. Why did you decide to run for state's attorney?

I was born and raised in Central Illinois and my parents taught me the values of hard work, responsibility, and the need for law and order. At a young age it was clear to me that I had an interest and talent for the law. I truly believe that my calling in life is to be a Criminal Prosecutor. My family and I are making our lives in Douglas County and I have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to serve the Citizens of Douglas County. An active, involved, and efficient State's Attorney's Office is essential to making our community safe and the kind of place that we want to live and raise our families.

2. In what ways has serving as an assistant state's attorney prepared you for this office?

Most recently I have been a dedicated Drug Prosecutor in Coles County and I have seen firsthand how lawlessness follows addiction. I have seen how methamphetamine manufacturing, heroin, and synthetic drugs have invaded our area and I have been well trained at working with law enforcement to drive the problem from our County's border. I believe that any plan for reducing all crime in the county has to include reducing the amount of drug crime.

Drugs are not the only problem facing the County and my Prosecuting experience is not limited to Drug Prosecutions. I have experience in all aspects of the State's Attorney's duties including handling Juvenile offenses, Traffic offenses, Misdemeanor crimes, and Felony prosecutions and will be able to handle all types of cases from the most complex to the most simple. Also, I have worked with and assisted other Coles County Agencies on matters of civil law that arise during the course of executing their various duties by advising them on relevant legal issues.

3. What do you see as the criminal behavior that provides the biggest challenge for prosecution in Douglas County and why?

Heroin and Methamphetamine are on the rise and are plaguing small towns across rural America including those in Douglas County. Other crimes including Burglary, gun crimes, and home invasions flow from drug activity in the community. I believe that an experienced drug prosecutor is best suited to handle this problem by aggressively investigating and prosecuting crimes involving drug manufacturing and distribution. I am well versed in new laws that allow for obtaining video footage of drug deals and laws relating to seizing and forfeiting assets and cash from drug dealers. These are excellent tools that I will utilize to keep illegal and deadly drugs off the streets of Douglas County. Also, I will look to curb the demand for illegal narcotics by requiring addicts to obtain drug treatment and complete community service work instead of simply locking them up in jail.

4. If elected, what improvements or changes would you make for the state's attorney's office?

I would first implement an open door communication policy for every crime victim, law enforcement officer, and concerned citizen. I would be an honest, fair, and approachable State's Attorney that is willing to discuss the issues concerning our local Douglas County Residents. I would aggressively prosecute crimes that are important to Douglas County Residents and be an advocate for those beliefs and values in the courtroom. Lastly, I would work to implement a drug court to help fight crimes related to addiction. Breaking the chain of addiction is a necessary tool in the fight to make the county drug free. I have been a member of the Coles County Drug Court team for the past five years and would use that experience as a model here locally in Douglas County to get our own drug court up, running, and certified.

KATE WATSON

Republican, Tuscola

1. Why did you decide to run for state's attorney?

I have a passion for criminal prosecution. Important to the job of being the elected state's attorney is the ability to prosecute criminals, seek justice for crime victims and maintain public confidence in the criminal justice system. As a career prosecutor, I have knowledge of the law, as well as the rapport with law enforcement, to keep Douglas County a safe place. This is a community I chose to raise my four children in and a place I am proud to call my home. I will use my legal skills and experience to lead the State's Attorney's Office to one with better organization, communication and community outreach.

2. In what ways has serving as an assistant state's attorney prepared you for this office?

Experience matters. With two decades of criminal prosecution, I have been lead attorney in many felony jury trials including trials in home invasion, residential burglary, predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, presence of sex offender in a school zone, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated DUI, unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and aggravated cruelty crimes. I have served as lead attorney in several contested termination of parental rights actions, juvenile proceedings, truancy cases and misdemeanor crimes. In addition to my criminal prosecution background, I have extensive knowledge and experience in civil procedure and law. I will be able to advise and lead the Douglas County Board as it manages the County affairs, itself a multi-million dollar operation with over 100 employees. I have worked effectively with Public Health Department, Animal Control, Treasurer Office and Supervisor of Assessment Office in Douglas County in the past and look forward to doing the same in the future.

My opponent, however, has very limited experience, undertaking only five jury trials in six years and seeing only four of those actually go to verdict. Two of those four trials involved drug prosecutions in which he served as a second chair. He has no experience in County Board matters, nor has he handled matters for any county office or county department. He has not taken a lead role in termination of parental rights actions, juvenile proceedings or truancy cases. He has never appeared as an attorney in Douglas County in any capacity.

3. What do you see as the criminal behavior that provides the biggest challenge for prosecution in Douglas County and why?

Substance abuse is a driving force in crimes in Douglas County. The practical effect of substance abuse is that it alters behavior and decision making resulting in people possessing illegal substances, driving impaired and otherwise breaking the law. While substance abuse certainly does not excuse criminal conduct, left unaddressed, there will be recidivism. Incarceration, alone, is not the answer in many low level crime situations. Adult diversion programs for non-violent offenders would allow persons, who qualify and who can successfully complete court monitored rehabilitation services, the opportunity to make positive changes. Likewise, at risk juveniles would have the opportunity to get involved with outreach and diversion programs before crimes are committed in an effort to keep them out of the criminal justice system.

4. If elected, what improvements or changes would you make for the state's attorney's office?

I have heard the frustrations from the public and law enforcement. As the elected state's attorney I will bring a renewed organization to the office, communicate with victims and law enforcement more effectively, become involved in community outreach, fine tune rehabilitative diversion programs and engage in smart prosecution. At times, aggressive prosecution is required, even when witnesses are uncooperative or the case is factually difficult. Other times require that a state's attorney yield the immense power of the office when charges are not appropriate, many times leaving those involved unhappy with the decision not to prosecute. This requires emotional toughness to stay the course to do the right thing, something I have never flinched from. Finally, having worked through two different elected state's attorney administrations, I am familiar with the budget concerns. I will be able to immediately and effectively manage the budget in a fiscally responsible manner to keep the office on target. I offer the experience, leadership, judgment skills and independence to move this office forward again. I look forward to serving as the next Douglas County State's Attorney. Thank you for your support.