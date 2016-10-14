CU Fresh Start call-in results: 'Pleasantly surprised'

Other Related Content Nine young men face the music at CU Fresh Start intervention

CHAMPAIGN — Going into last week’s first CU Fresh Start call-in, officials weren’t sure what kind of response they’d get from the nine young men who faced 12 community leaders whose message was to put their guns down or else.

With eight of the nine young men signed up, officials are optimistic that the program will lead to a decrease in the gun violence that has plagued the community in recent years.

“I think we’re all pleasantly surprised,” Champaign Community Coalition facilitator Tracy Parsons said. “The guys have stepped up to say they’re interested, so we’re going to work with them.”

The men have been identified as those likely to commit gun crimes or be the victim.

After spending an hour in front of police officers, judicial figures, clergy members and concerned citizens at the Illinois Terminal, the nine young men spent time in a room with Donte Lotts, a community stalwart known for working with youth in the community.

In partnership with the Community Coalition, Lotts will spearhead the efforts into helping these young men turn their lives around. If they need help finding jobs, securing a driver’s license, getting into school, or anything of the sort, Lotts will point them in the right direction to take advantage of the recourses available to help them achieve those goals.

“Donte is our community liaison and he’s going to be doing an assessment in trying to help each of them develop individual plans,” Parsons said. “They will each identify what their needs are.”

The hope is that through the program, these young men, all of whom are either on parole or probation, will walk away from the life of crime and become productive members of the community.

The CU Fresh Start program was modeled after a similar program Peoria implemented, which saw 30 percent of the participants sign up after being called in.

“The fact that we’ve got eight out of the nine guys saying they’re interested initially is great,” Parsons said. “We’re going to continue to meet and plan. We’re in the process of securing some additional funding that’s going to keep the work going.”