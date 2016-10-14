High school football scoreboard: Oct. 14-15, 2016

A month ago, Champaign Central looked like it was out of the playoff picture.

That's not the case anymore.

The Maroons (4-3) enter tonight's Big 12 game with Peoria (7-0) at Tommy Stewart Field riding a three-game win streak.

Nate Albaugh's team will face a stern test against the unbeaten Lions, but Central is playing with confidence after rallying for a dramatic 51-49 win at Peoria Notre Dame last Friday night.

That's the biggest game going on in Champaign-Urbana tonight, but plenty of other meaningful games are going on across central and east central Illinois.

Mahomet-Seymour (5-2, 5-0 Corn Belt) can win the Corn Belt title outright with a win at Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1, 5-0) in the final Corn Belt game for both teams. M-S is moving to the Apollo Conference next season, with Bloomington Central Catholic joining the new 10-team Illini Prairie Conference.

A pair of 6-1 teams in Normal Community and Danville will meet at Danville's Whitesell Field tonight, with the Vikings coming off a narrow 42-40 loss last Saturday afternoon at Peoria.

In Little Okaw Valley Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (7-0, 4-0 LOVC NW) hosts Decatur Lutheran (6-1, 3-1). If the Bombers can knock off Decatur Lutheran, they'll win the conference title.

To cap off a jam-packed weekend of high school football, longtime rivals Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden will square off on Saturday night at Hicks Field in Tolono. It's the final Okaw Valley Conference game for both teams as they'll both join the Illini Prairie next season.

Unity (5-2, 2-1 OVC) comes in with a three-game win streak, while SJ-O (4-3, 1-2) has won its last two games.

For scores on all these games and more, check out our scoreboard, which we'll updated every time an area team scores.