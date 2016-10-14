Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, October 14, 2016 83 Today's Paper

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 14-15, 2016
| Subscribe

More Local

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 14-15, 2016

Fri, 10/14/2016 - 6:00pm | The News-Gazette

A month ago, Champaign Central looked like it was out of the playoff picture.

That's not the case anymore.

The Maroons (4-3) enter tonight's Big 12 game with Peoria (7-0) at Tommy Stewart Field riding a three-game win streak.

Nate Albaugh's team will face a stern test against the unbeaten Lions, but Central is playing with confidence after rallying for a dramatic 51-49 win at Peoria Notre Dame last Friday night.

That's the biggest game going on in Champaign-Urbana tonight, but plenty of other meaningful games are going on across central and east central Illinois.

Mahomet-Seymour (5-2, 5-0 Corn Belt) can win the Corn Belt title outright with a win at Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1, 5-0) in the final Corn Belt game for both teams. M-S is moving to the Apollo Conference next season, with Bloomington Central Catholic joining the new 10-team Illini Prairie Conference.

A pair of 6-1 teams in Normal Community and Danville will meet at Danville's Whitesell Field tonight, with the Vikings coming off a narrow 42-40 loss last Saturday afternoon at Peoria.

In Little Okaw Valley Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (7-0, 4-0 LOVC NW) hosts Decatur Lutheran (6-1, 3-1). If the Bombers can knock off Decatur Lutheran, they'll win the conference title.

To cap off a jam-packed weekend of high school football, longtime rivals Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden will square off on Saturday night at Hicks Field in Tolono. It's the final Okaw Valley Conference game for both teams as they'll both join the Illini Prairie next season.

Unity (5-2, 2-1 OVC) comes in with a three-game win streak, while SJ-O (4-3, 1-2) has won its last two games.

For scores on all these games and more, check out our scoreboard, which we'll updated every time an area team scores.

Friday, Oct. 14 SCORE QUARTER
Big 12    
Bloomington    
at Urbana    
     
Centennial    
at Peoria Notre Dame    
     
Normal Community    
at Danville    
     
Peoria    
at Champaign Central    
     
Central Illinois    
Meridian    
at Tuscola    
     
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    
at St. Teresa    
     
Warrensburg-Latham    
at Clinton    
     
Corn Belt    
Mahomet-Seymour    
at Bloomington CC    
     
HOIC Large    
El Paso-Gridley    
at Ridgeview/Lexington    
     
HOIC Small    
GCMS    
at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland    
     
LeRoy    
at Heyworth    
     
Tremont    
at Fisher    
     
LOVC Northwest    
ALAH    
at CG/Bement    
     
Decatur Lutheran    
at Argenta-Oreana    
     
Sangamon Valley    
at Arcola    
     
LOVC Southeast    
Cumberland    
at Villa Grove/Heritage    
     
Palestine    
at Tri-County    
     
Okaw Valley    
Monticello    
at Rantoul    
     
Sangamon Valley    
Clifton Central    
at Iroquois West    
     
Watseka/St. Anne    
at PBL    
     
Vermilion Valley    
Bismarck-Henning    
at Milford/Cissna Park    
     
Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P    
at Westville    
     
Oakwood    
at G-RF    
     
Salt Fork    
at Dwight    
     
Nonconference    
Prairie Central    
at St. Thomas More    
     
Saturday, Oct. 15    
Okaw Valley    
St. Joseph-Ogden    
at Unity, 7 p.m.  

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments