Nursing home letter draws rebuke from some county board Democrats

URBANA — A group of Democratic members of the Champaign County Board lambasted Chairwoman Pattsi Petrie for a letter she sent last week to Gov. Bruce Rauner, appealing for help for the Champaign County Nursing Home.

In one part of the letter, Petrie wrote that unless the nursing home got cooperation from the state with its negative cash flow, "the decision of last choice may have to be to close the home sometime in 2017."

During a committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday, Democratic board members denounced Petrie for sending the letter without consulting with other members and for suggesting that the nursing home was near closure.

But other board members defended Petrie's letter and said she was right to let the public know about the financial condition of the facility. In her letter, Petrie noted that the county is owed more than $1.5 million in Medicaid payments overdue from the state.

Former board Chairman C. Pius Weibel — like Petrie, a Democrat from Champaign — said he didn't know about the letter to the governor until he read about it in Wednesday's News-Gazette.

"I'm dismayed by this because by Robert's Rules of Order, which this county board operates under, the chair is to do the bidding of the assembly. That's what the chair is for," Weibel said.

"I'm not aware of any of us discussing a letter to the governor. Personally, I think it was a mistake because the governor obviously is of a different party than (Petrie) and certainly neither the governor nor the Legislature cares about social services," he charged.

Weibel said he thought the letter could damage the nursing home's reputation and ability to operate.

"If I was thinking about taking an elderly relative to the nursing home for long-term care and I heard the chair say that it might close this year, I'd probably go somewhere else," he said.

He said the county board has never discussed "closing down this home next year."

Urbana Democrat James Quisenberry said that if the Petrie's letter had been discussed as a county board resolution, "I don't believe that this body would pass a resolution that would support that letter."

And he said that "there are a number of people on this board who are willing to fight in support of this nursing home to keep it going. There are a number of options that could be approached if things become more dire. Until those circumstances occur ... I don't think anybody singly for this board can say what is going to happen in the next six to 12 months."

Josh Hartke, a Champaign Democrat who may be the foremost defender of the nursing home on the board, called Petrie's letter "hyperdramatic."

He said he had met recently with state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, on the nursing home and "that they are trying to do what they can to make this move faster. I think that this kind of publicity and this kind of letter only hurts their ability to do that."

But Astrid Berkson, also a Democrat, defended Petrie's letter.

"For the six years I've been here, people have been talking about closing the nursing home. It's been discussed in the paper and on the radio," she said. "This is not a new thing. And people always say that we should not discuss it because it will discourage employees and the people going there.

"But if the situation gets bad enough, which is what she was talking about, we will have to consider it."

Mahomet Republican John Jay said, "There's nothing wrong with the public knowing what's going on. It is serious and we all know that. If this letter does any good, great."

Rantoul Republican Jack Anderson said that Petrie was only being honest.

"At least give people the information that they might need to make a decision," he said.

Petrie said she never said that "the nursing home would be closed next year. I pointed out the dire financial needs that could be an end result. And it is serious."

She said she "is very well aware of the cash-flow situation at that home," including difficulty meeting one payroll last spring.

"This is a dire situation and it is time that it is a public conversation so the state understands it isn't just us," Petrie said. "Frankly, I'm glad that it is out in the public and that we do have these conversations so that collectively we can figure out how we can keep this home alive and well."

Also Thursday, board members received and placed on file a proposed budget, set for passage in November, that increases general fund spending 1.6 percent.

The board also approved two budget amendments for Circuit Court Clerk Katie Blakeman that increase spending by about $80,000 — one to improve her office web site and allow her accept pleas of guilty and payments online and the other to allow her to continue to microfilm old court cases.

Six of the board's 22 members were absent — Republicans Stan Harper, Gary Maxwell, Jim McGuire, Jon Rector and Jon Schroeder, and Democrat Lloyd Carter.