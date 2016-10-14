Slim Chickens to open Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN — Slim Chickens is scheduled to open in Carriage Center — between Wendy’s and Moe’s — on Tuesday.

The chicken restaurant’s area director, Dave Harris, said the bustling Neil Street location is an ideal location because of its proximately to the University of Illinois.

“I love the site,” he said. “We wanted to open on the newer side of town.”

Slim Chickens has over 30 locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Illinois. There is a Slim Chickens in East Peoria and another planned for Bloomington.

The Champaign restaurant, 2037 S. Neil St., is starting up with about 60 employees, Harris said.

“We serve fresh-cooked tenders and wings, and everything is hand-breaded,” Harris said. “And we take those tenders and make salads, sandwiches and wraps.”

In addition to offering “more cluck for your buck,” Harris said the chefs at Slim Chickens cook meat to order.