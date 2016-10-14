UPDATE: I-57 northbound reopened

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette A semi-tractor trailer truck lays across the northbound lanes of I-57 south of the Curtis Road exit in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Traffic was blocked as tow trucks and rescue, including Champaign Fire and Illinois State Police, responded to the scene just after noon.

1:45 p.m. update

I-57 northbound lanes are open but Illinois State Police said to expect delays at milepost 231.5 as crews work on removing a semi-tractor trailer that crashed Friday morning.

Delays — described as minimal by ISP — may last 3-5 hours.

***

Northbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed north of Monticello Road in Champaign County due to a rolled-over semi-tractor trailer.

Northbound I-57 traffic is being detoured onto Monticello Road to U.S. 45 to Curtis Road and then back on I-57.