UPDATE: I-57 northbound reopened
1:45 p.m. update
I-57 northbound lanes are open but Illinois State Police said to expect delays at milepost 231.5 as crews work on removing a semi-tractor trailer that crashed Friday morning.
Delays — described as minimal by ISP — may last 3-5 hours.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed north of Monticello Road in Champaign County due to a rolled-over semi-tractor trailer.
Northbound I-57 traffic is being detoured onto Monticello Road to U.S. 45 to Curtis Road and then back on I-57.
