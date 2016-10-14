Updated: police seek five suspects in beating that led to Campustown shooting

Photo by: Provided Campustown beating suspects (from left) 20-year-old Jeffrey Alexander-Jordan, 18-year-old Nevelle Booker, and three unknown men Image Other Related Content Campustown shootings: 2 more arrests made

New 2:44 p.m. Friday:



Champaign Police said a total of nine people were involved in a beating that led to last month's fatal campustown shooting.



Police said four of those suspects have been arrested. The latest is 18 year-old Sedric Cooper of Champaign, who was charged Friday with aggravated battery.



Police have identified and are looking for two other suspects: 20 year-old Jeffrey Alexander-Jordan and 18-year-old Nevelle Booker, both of Champaign. The remaining three suspects have not been identified, but police have released security camera photos of the men. If you have any information, call police at 351-4545 or Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.



Police earlier said that the beating occurred in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street early on Sunday September 25th. Thinking his friend was being attacked, police say 18 year-old Robbie Patton ran to the north and fired shots south towards the crowd in the parking lot. Four innocent bystanders were hit, and one passed away.



Patton is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting Mr. Korchev’s friends, Erik Lasaine and Robert Shepard, and a third man who was not with them, Moses Lopez. All three men were bystanders and were wounded as they walked on the sidewalk along the Boneyard Creek just north of the scene, according to police.